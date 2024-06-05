How to get the Hunter's Journal artifact in Destiny 2? 

Hunter's Journal is the seasonal artifact for Destiny 2 Episode Echoes, gained by completing the first quest of The Final Shape. Players going through the campaign can soak in the beauty of the prologue mission, alongside different mechanics to keep themselves busy. However, without spoiling much, after meeting a familiar face, everyone will be asked to interact with two vendors.

This article lists everything related to the new seasonal artifact called Hunter's Journal. As the name suggests, alongside its physical appearance, one can easily guess who it belongs to.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the first mission of The Final Shape expansion.

Hunter's Journal artifact guide in Destiny 2

The Hunter's Journal can be acquired by completing the first campaign mission of The Final Shape, called Transmigration. It starts from where players are put at the entrance of a deformed space, much like the one in the image below.

Trending

The first spawning point in Destiny 2 The Final Shape campaign (Image via Bungie)

The mission ends when players contact Cayde-6 inside the Pale Heart. Interact with him, followed by Ghost to get the artifact as a reward. The image below should provide a clearer idea.

Hunter's Journal artifact as a reward in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

You are now free to equip your artifact, accumulate EXP, and unlock perks as you see fit.

All perks available in Hunter's Journal artifact in Destiny 2

The following perks can be found in each row and column of the Hunter's Journal artifact:

Column 1:

Anti-barrier Pulse Rifle: Any Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle without other intrinsic anti-champion will pierce barriers.

Any Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle without other intrinsic anti-champion will pierce barriers. Unstoppable Sidearm: Aiming Destiny 2 Sidearms without other anti-champion will stun an unstoppable champion.

Aiming Destiny 2 Sidearms without other anti-champion will stun an unstoppable champion. Unstoppable Scout Rifle: Aiming Destiny 2 cout Rifles without other anti-champion will stun an unstoppable champion.

Aiming Destiny 2 cout Rifles without other anti-champion will stun an unstoppable champion. Overload Hand Cannon: Landing consecutive shots with a Hand Cannon that doesn't have other intrinsic anti-champion mods will stun an Overload champion.

Landing consecutive shots with a Hand Cannon that doesn't have other intrinsic anti-champion mods will stun an Overload champion. Anti-barrier Submachine Gun: Any Submachine Gun without other intrinsic anti-champion will pierce barriers.

Column 2:

Login Reductor: Weapons with the Radiolaria Transposer origin perk deal increased damage to Vex. Extends the duration of the radiolaria pools created by Radiolaria Transposer.

Weapons with the Radiolaria Transposer origin perk deal increased damage to Vex. Extends the duration of the radiolaria pools created by Radiolaria Transposer. Overcharged Armory: Weapons with the Dealer’s Choice, Radiolaria Transposer, Collective Purpose, and Sundering Origin traits are always Overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active.

Weapons with the Dealer’s Choice, Radiolaria Transposer, Collective Purpose, and Sundering Origin traits are always Overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active. Authorized Mod: Elemental Charge: The energy cost of Elemental Charge mods is significantly discounted.

The energy cost of Elemental Charge mods is significantly discounted. Saint's Inspiration: Rounds loaded by the Cast No Shadows origin perk can overflow the magazine.

Rounds loaded by the Cast No Shadows origin perk can overflow the magazine. Winning Hand: While using weapons with the Dealer’s Choice origin trait, combatant precision final blows or rapidly defeating combatants cause the target to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies.

Column 3:

Elemental Siphon: Rapid final blows with a Kinetic weapon or a weapon matching your equipped Super create an elemental pickup that matches your equipped Super.

Rapid final blows with a Kinetic weapon or a weapon matching your equipped Super create an elemental pickup that matches your equipped Super. Overload Sword: Landing consecutive hits with a Sword you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Landing consecutive hits with a Sword you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Creeping Chill: Stasis weapon final blows against slowed or frozen targets release a burst that slows.

Stasis weapon final blows against slowed or frozen targets release a burst that slows. Press The Advantage: Breaking a combatant’s shield grants increased weapon stability, handling, and reload speed. Swords gain increased guard resistance.

Breaking a combatant’s shield grants increased weapon stability, handling, and reload speed. Swords gain increased guard resistance. Threaded Blast: Destroying a Tangle with a Strand weapon creates a larger and more damaging explosion.

Column 4:

Counter Energy: When you or a member of your fireteam stuns a champion, you gain energy for your least-charged ability.

When you or a member of your fireteam stuns a champion, you gain energy for your least-charged ability. Blade Stamina: Rapidly defeating combatants with a Sword refunds some ammo.

Rapidly defeating combatants with a Sword refunds some ammo. Void Hegemony: While you have a Void or Prismatic subclass equipped, defeating weakened targets provides a small Void Overshield.

While you have a Void or Prismatic subclass equipped, defeating weakened targets provides a small Void Overshield. Radiant Orbs: While you have a Solar or Prismatic subclass equipped, picking up an Orb of Power makes you radiant.

While you have a Solar or Prismatic subclass equipped, picking up an Orb of Power makes you radiant. Galvanic Armor: While you have an Arc or Prismatic subclass equipped, incoming damage from combatants is reduced while amplified.

Column 5:

Prismatic Transfer: When you cast your Super, each member of your fireteam with a Super type different than yours gains a bonus to weapon damage.

When you cast your Super, each member of your fireteam with a Super type different than yours gains a bonus to weapon damage. Argent Blade: While you have Armor Charge, dealing damage with a Sword consumes an Armor Charge and empowers your Sword for a short time, granting it bonus damage and energy charge rate.

While you have Armor Charge, dealing damage with a Sword consumes an Armor Charge and empowers your Sword for a short time, granting it bonus damage and energy charge rate. Expanding Abyss: Void sources deal increased damage to weakened targets.

Void sources deal increased damage to weakened targets. Shieldcrush: While you have Woven Mail, Frost Armor, or a Void Overshield, your melee recharges faster and deals increased damage. While you have amplified or radiant, your grenade recharges faster and deals increased damage.

While you have Woven Mail, Frost Armor, or a Void Overshield, your melee recharges faster and deals increased damage. While you have amplified or radiant, your grenade recharges faster and deals increased damage. Transference: Gain increased grenade and melee damage while transcendent. Weapon final blows while transcendent refunds Light and Dark energy after Transcendence ends.

Hunter's Journal artifact in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Everyone must accumulate enough EXP to get to the final column, which has the most potent perks available. This will come in handy for anyone looking to participate in the 48 hours of content modifier Raid.