5 epic Cayde-6 moments in Destiny 2

Cayde-6 is everyone's favorite Hunter Vanguard in Destiny 2. His humor, charming personality, and unwavering loyalty have won over every fan's heart from the beginning. The character not only displayed true camaraderie but also provided comic relief while facing dire threats. Unfortunately, he met his end in the Forsaken expansion of the game.

If you're playing Destiny 2 for the first time and want to know more about Cayde-6, this guide is just for you. This article lists five epic moments that made this Gunslinger Hunter a unique and unforgettable character in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Fighting with an unlikely ally, Facing Uldren Sov, and 3 other epic moments of Cayde-6 in Destiny 2

1) Fighting alongside a Fallen Baroness

Cayde fighting alongside Fallen Baroness in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This Destiny 2 encounter took place on the Moon, where Cayde-6 went to do some research on Hive. In this mission, Cayde-6's fearless nature and inclination toward trouble were on full display as he entered an unknown Hive structure without caring about the threats it could contain. He encountered a massive horde of Hive inside the Hive structure, including Thralls, Knights, and Wizards.

This encounter quickly escalated into a showdown. Cayde-6 eventually retreated and took cover behind a Phaeton once he ran out of ammo for his machine gun. From that spot, he also found a Fallen Baroness of the House of Exile fighting the Hive.

Once the Hive pushed both onto a hill, Cayde-6 decided to team up with the unlikely ally and fight against the Hive in Destiny 2.

2) A Bet with Lord Shaxx

Gambling had a significant impact on Cayde-6's life, which even followed him to the afterlife, from human to Exo.

Cayde-6 once made a bet with Lord Shaxx regarding the result of a Crucible match between them. To everyone's surprise, Cayde-6 emerged victorious against the Crucible handler. As a punishment for that lost bet, Cayde-6 asked Lord Shaxx to train some of the city's children to enter a dodgeball tournament.

However, after this incident, Lord Shaxx made another bet against Cayde-6, where the Hunter Vanguard got distracted and was hit by a stealth attack. Cayde-6 got momentarily embarrassed by this sneak attack and offered Shaxx a ride back to the tower, concluding the bet in good spirits in the Destiny universe.

3) Prison of Elders

At the start of the Forsaken expansion, Cayde-6 teamed up with The Guardian to handle a riot happening in the Prison of Elders. However, no one expected this mission to turn into a prison escape plan for Uldren Sov, the Prince of the Awoken, and his crew in Destiny 2.

When Cayde-6 chose to dive deep into this pit of chaos and faced the barons and their troops, he showcased his exceptional skills as a solar Hunter. He skillfully used his abilities, utilizing throwing knives, trip mines, bombs, and his formidable Golden Gun. He even used his horn in close-quarters combat when required.

There was also a sequence where Cayde-6 introduced a new super for the solar Hunters called Blade Barrage. This fight sequence demonstrated how robust and adaptable the character was with his abilities in combat situations in Destiny 2.

4) Facing Uldren Sov

During the battle between Cayde-6 and the Scorn members of Uldren Sov, the Rifleman destroyed Sundance, the Ghost of Cayde. Later, he was forcefully propelled through a wall by the Baron's Censer where he encountered Uldren Sov. Despite being in a life-or-death situation, Cayde-6 continued to taunt Uldren by reminding him that the Guardian would hunt him and the Barons down.

Uldren held Cayde-6 at gunpoint with his own weapon, the Ace of Spades. Even in those final moments, Cayde-6 delivered his last taunt:

"How's your sister?"

This act secured Cayde-6's place as the best Solar Hunter of all time, as he burned Uldren even before getting shot in the chest.

5) The Vanguard Dare

Cayde as Hunter Vanguard (Image via Bungie)

Although we know Cayde-6 as the Hunter Vanguard, he hadn't always been one. When Taniks, the Scarred, killed everyone in the fireteam except Cayde-6 and Andal, they both made a bet regarding killing Taniks and getting revenge. The bet was known as the Vanguard Dare, where if anyone between them managed to kill the Taniks, the other one would have to take the mantle of the Hunter Vanguard.

This bet concluded with Andal taking the mantle of the Hunter Vanguard as Cayde-6 killed Taniks, or at least he thought he did. Taniks wasn't dead, so he came back and killed Andal Brask.

Later, Cayde-6 took the mantle of the Hunter Vanguard after realizing he lost the bet as he didn't kill Taniks in the first place.