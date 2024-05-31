All Destiny 2 artifact perks for Episode Echoes

After removing the seasonal model, Destiny 2 Episode Echoes will be the game's first episodic entry. However, some of the core contents inside a seasonal cycle remain the same, such as the season pass and artifact perks. With less than a week before launch, Bungie announced all the artifact perks that will help shape the game's meta for the next four months.

This article lists all the perks in five columns of the Episode Echoes' artifact, starting from anti-Champion mods in the first column, all the way to a reformed "Oppressive Darkness" in the last column.

Disclaimer: Perk descriptions mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Bungie announces Destiny 2 Season of the Wish artifact perks ahead of release

The following list consists of all the upcoming perks in all rows and columns:

Column 1:

Anti-barrier Pulse Rifle: Any Pulse Rifle without other intrinsic anti-champion will pierce barriers.

Any Pulse Rifle without other intrinsic anti-champion will pierce barriers. Unstoppable Sidearm: Aiming Sidearms without other anti-champion will stun an unstoppable champion.

Aiming Sidearms without other anti-champion will stun an unstoppable champion. Unstoppable Scout Rifle: Aiming Scout Rifles without other anti-champion will stun an unstoppable champion.

Aiming Scout Rifles without other anti-champion will stun an unstoppable champion. Overload Hand Cannon: Landing consecutive shots with a Hand Cannon that doesn't have other intrinsic anti-champion mods will stun an Overload champion.

Landing consecutive shots with a Hand Cannon that doesn't have other intrinsic anti-champion mods will stun an Overload champion. Anti-barrier Submachine Gun: Any Submachine Gun without other intrinsic anti-champion will pierce barriers.

Column 2:

Login Reductor: Weapons with the Radiolaria Transposer origin perk deal increased damage to Vex. Extends the duration of the radiolaria pools created by Radiolaria Transposer.

Weapons with the Radiolaria Transposer origin perk deal increased damage to Vex. Extends the duration of the radiolaria pools created by Radiolaria Transposer. Overcharged Armory: Weapons with the Dealer’s Choice, Radiolaria Transposer, Collective Purpose, and Sundering Origin traits are always Overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active.

Weapons with the Dealer’s Choice, Radiolaria Transposer, Collective Purpose, and Sundering Origin traits are always Overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active. Authorized Mod: Elemental Charge: The energy cost of Elemental Charge mods is significantly discounted.

The energy cost of Elemental Charge mods is significantly discounted. Saint's Inspiration: Rounds loaded by the Cast No Shadows origin perk can overflow the magazine.

Rounds loaded by the Cast No Shadows origin perk can overflow the magazine. Winning Hand: While using weapons with the Dealer’s Choice origin trait, combatant precision final blows or rapidly defeating combatants cause the target to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies.

Column 3:

Elemental Siphon: Rapid final blows with a Kinetic weapon or a weapon matching your equipped Super create an elemental pickup that matches your equipped Super.

Rapid final blows with a Kinetic weapon or a weapon matching your equipped Super create an elemental pickup that matches your equipped Super. Overload Sword: Landing consecutive hits with a Sword you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Landing consecutive hits with a Sword you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Creeping Chill: Stasis weapon final blows against slowed or frozen targets release a burst that slows.

Stasis weapon final blows against slowed or frozen targets release a burst that slows. Press The Advantage: Breaking a combatant’s shield grants increased weapon stability, handling, and reload speed. Swords gain increased guard resistance.

Breaking a combatant’s shield grants increased weapon stability, handling, and reload speed. Swords gain increased guard resistance. Threaded Blast: Destroying a Tangle with a Strand weapon creates a larger and more damaging explosion.

Column 4:

Counter Energy: When you or a member of your fireteam stuns a champion, you gain energy for your least-charged ability.

When you or a member of your fireteam stuns a champion, you gain energy for your least-charged ability. Blade Stamina: Rapidly defeating combatants with a Sword refunds some ammo.

Rapidly defeating combatants with a Sword refunds some ammo. Void Hegemony: While you have a Void or Prismatic subclass equipped, defeating weakened targets provides a small Void Overshield.

While you have a Void or Prismatic subclass equipped, defeating weakened targets provides a small Void Overshield. Radiant Orbs: While you have a Solar or Prismatic subclass equipped, picking up an Orb of Power makes you radiant.

While you have a Solar or Prismatic subclass equipped, picking up an Orb of Power makes you radiant. Galvanic Armor: While you have an Arc or Prismatic subclass equipped, incoming damage from combatants is reduced while amplified.

Column 5:

Prismatic Transfer: When you cast your Super, each member of your fireteam with a Super type different than yours gains a bonus to weapon damage.

When you cast your Super, each member of your fireteam with a Super type different than yours gains a bonus to weapon damage. Argent Blade: While you have Armor Charge, dealing damage with a Sword consumes an Armor Charge and empowers your Sword for a short time, granting it bonus damage and energy charge rate.

While you have Armor Charge, dealing damage with a Sword consumes an Armor Charge and empowers your Sword for a short time, granting it bonus damage and energy charge rate. Expanding Abyss: Void sources deal increased damage to weakened targets.

Void sources deal increased damage to weakened targets. Shieldcrush: While you have Woven Mail, Frost Armor, or a Void Overshield, your melee recharges faster and deals increased damage. While you have amplified or radiant, your grenade recharges faster and deals increased damage.

While you have Woven Mail, Frost Armor, or a Void Overshield, your melee recharges faster and deals increased damage. While you have amplified or radiant, your grenade recharges faster and deals increased damage. Transference: Gain increased grenade and melee damage while transcendent. Weapon final blows while transcendent refunds Light and Dark energy after Transcendence ends.

To acquire the perks, Destiny 2 players simply need to accumulate enough EXP from all sources to unlock 12 perks out of 25 available ones at a time.

