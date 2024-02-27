How to get Ice Organ in Palworld

Ice Organ in Palworld is a crucial resource for crafting various items and upgrades. Whether you're a seasoned tamer or just starting your journey, acquiring these components can be essential for progression. This coveted item isn't just vital for crafting exploration gear; it's also needed to craft items like the Cooler Box to increase the shelf life of your dairy and food products.

This guide will delve into the different methods for obtaining Ice Organ in Palworld, from hunting specific Pals to exploring alternative options like purchasing from merchants.

How do you get Ice Organ in Palworld?

There are two main ways to obtain Ice Organs in Palworld:

1) Hunt or Capture Ice-type Pals

Pengullet in Palworld. (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Initially, your top choice for obtaining Ice Organ in Palworld is hunting Pengullets, one of the best starters, in the forest biome near the game's starting point. They are found along various coastlines, with a readily accessible group south of the starting point at coordinates 134, -563.

However, as you progress to higher levels, targeting stronger enemies becomes more beneficial, as they yield a larger amount of Ice Organs per capture or defeat. Other Pals that drop Ice Organ include,

Cryolinx

Foxicle

Frostallion

Hangyu Cryst

Jolthog Cryst

Kingpaca Cryst

Mau Cryst

Penking

Reindrix

Reptyro Cryst

Sibelyx

Vanwyrm Cryst

Wumpo

2) Purchase from a Wandering Merchant

Ice Organ in Palworld can be bought from the Merchant. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Located in the northeast desert biome, this settlement houses a Wandering Merchant who sells Ice Organs for 100 Gold each. This option is convenient but can be expensive in the long run, especially for large quantities.

If you want to make money quickly in Palworld, these tips will help you get your financial woes sorted.

What are the uses of Ice Organ in Palworld?

Ice Organ in Palworld is needed to craft Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Ice Organ in Palworld is used to craft various items, the most notable being the Cold Resistant armor. The game offers armor of three varieties, and Ice Organs are necessary to craft armors that save your skin at freezing temperatures.

All variants of Cold Resistant armors need Ice Organs, but the number greatly varies with each kind. These are needed to craft the following items:

Cooler - It's a Tier 18 Technology item and requires 2 points to unlock. It cools the area around it in the base.

- It's a Tier 18 Technology item and requires 2 points to unlock. It cools the area around it in the base. Cooler Box - It's a Tier 13 Technology item and requires 2 points to unlock.

- It's a Tier 13 Technology item and requires 2 points to unlock. Refrigerator - It's a Tier 38 Technology item and requires 2 points to unlock.

- It's a Tier 38 Technology item and requires 2 points to unlock. Ice Grenade - It is a Tier 37 technology item that costs 2 points to unlock. A Weapon Workbench is required to craft it.

- It is a Tier 37 technology item that costs 2 points to unlock. A Weapon Workbench is required to craft it. Cold Resistant Pelt Armor - It is a Tier 18 Technology item and costs 3 Technology points to unlock.

- It is a Tier 18 Technology item and costs 3 Technology points to unlock. Cold Resistant Metal Armor - It's a Tier 27 Technology item and requires 2 Technology points to unlock. A High Quality Workbench or better is needed to craft.

- It's a Tier 27 Technology item and requires 2 Technology points to unlock. A High Quality Workbench or better is needed to craft. Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armo r - It's a Tier 41 Technology item and requires 4 Technology points to unlock. Production Assembly Line will be needed to craft this.

r - It's a Tier 41 Technology item and requires 4 Technology points to unlock. Production Assembly Line will be needed to craft this. Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor - It's a Tier 50 Technology item and requires 5 Technology points to unlock. Production Assembly Line II is needed to craft this.

- It's a Tier 50 Technology item and requires 5 Technology points to unlock. Production Assembly Line II is needed to craft this. Wumpo Saddle - Allows you to ride Wumpo. It is a Tier 44 Technology and unlocks Wumpo's Partner Skill.

- Allows you to ride Wumpo. It is a Tier 44 Technology and unlocks Wumpo's Partner Skill. Reindrix Saddle - Allows you to ride Reindrix. It is a Tier 29 Technology.

- Allows you to ride Reindrix. It is a Tier 29 Technology. Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle - Allows you to ride Vanwyrm Cryst. It is a Tier 41 Technology and unlocks Vanwyrm Cryst's Partner Skill.

- Allows you to ride Vanwyrm Cryst. It is a Tier 41 Technology and unlocks Vanwyrm Cryst's Partner Skill. Electric Cooler - Tier 42 Technology that has improved cooling over an area.

- Tier 42 Technology that has improved cooling over an area. Frostallion's Saddle - It's a Tier 48 Technology item and requires 5 points to unlock after catching a Frostallion.

- It's a Tier 48 Technology item and requires 5 points to unlock after catching a Frostallion. Snowman - Decorative structure.