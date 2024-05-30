The Adrift Expedition added the Iron Vulture Hauler spaceship in No Man's Sky. The Hauler class of spacecraft offers a high storage capacity with mediocre maneuverability and combat potential. Besides being useful as an in-game asset, the Iron Vulture looks spectacular. Hello Games has done a commendable job on the design of this spaceship.

This article will tell you how to get the Iron Vulture Hauler spaceship in No Man's Sky.

How to get the Iron Vulture Hauler spaceship in No Man's Sky

Inventory view of the Iron Vulture Hauler spaceship in NMS (Image via Hello Games)

The Iron Vulture spaceship in No Man's Sky is the first Hauler to hover like a Sentinel ship in one place. While Hauler spaceships have decent control, this ability can come in handy. It also has beautiful wings and an engine that tilts when you move forward.

Trending

To get the Iron Vulture Hauler spaceship, you must complete all five Phases and Milestones in the thirteenth No Man's Sky Expedition, Adrift. Each of its five Phases has seven or eight missions in it.

Also read: No Man's Sky update 4.70: Patch notes revealed

The Milestones included in these Phases range from building new structures and technologies to repairing ones that you have on you. You will also have to fight monstrosities and steal their Whispering Eggs, which is one of the more challenging missions in the Adrift Expedition of No Man's Sky.

Cockpit view of the Iron Vulture hauler spaceship in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Once you complete all the necessary Milestones and Phases, you must go to the Quicksilver Merchant in the Space Anomaly and collect the ship from the Expedition Rewards.

Doing this will give you Iron Vulture ship parts. You can use them to build and customize your own Hauler. You can do so using the Spaceship Terminal in any Space Station.

Besides the Iron Vulture spaceship, you will also get other exciting rewards like Posters, Stealth Paint, Starship Wreckage Base Parts, Gnawing Scutter Companion, and more.

That concludes everything you need to know about the Iron Vulture Hauler spaceship in No Man's Sky. If you like this online multiplayer space adventure, consider reading our other No Man's Sky articles: