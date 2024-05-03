You have many ways to farm Carbon in No Man's Sky. It is one of the most essential elements used for a variety of purposes, like building, crafting, charging, and upgrading. As such, you can find yourself in need of Carbon stacks quite often.

The easiest way to get carbon in the game is to mine flora on planets. While it’s a common element across most planets, it can be somewhat time-consuming to mine them in large quantities.

This article will tell you how to quickly farm Carbon in No Man's Sky so you can have multiple full stacks of it in a few minutes.

How to quickly farm Carbon in No Man's Sky

Carbon is a crucial element for space travelers in No Man's Sky, as it is used to recharge your Mining Laser, which is your primary way of getting every other element in the game. It is also used as fuel for refining in portable, medium, and large refiners. You have four main ways to get Carbon in No Man's Sky:

Mining flora and other carbon-based life-forms Mining certain minerals where it found as a secondary element Farming a Standing Planter in your base or freighter Refined from ingredients like Cactus Flesh, Condensed Carbon, Gamma Roots, Fungal Mould, Oxygen, Solanium, and Star Bulb.

However, the fastest way to farm Carbon in No Man's Sky is to mine flora on a hyper-carbonated planet. You’ll find rare bushes on them that are immensely rich in Carbon, often giving you hundreds of this resource per bush.

It is possible to farm this element in the thousands within a few minutes of mining the bushes. You can also use your starship to shoot down the flora to mine faster.

How to find hyper-carbonated planets

Hyper-carbonated planets are often Lush-type and marked as having "Few" flora. They do not have any trees and are littered with large rocks. If you find such a planet, you’ll notice big carbon-rich bushes all over its terrain.

If you find yourself out of luck in finding these Lush planets, here’s a glyph address to one such hyper-carbonated moon.

That covers everything you need to know to quickly farm Carbon in No Man's Sky.