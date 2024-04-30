Hypnotic Eye in No Man's Sky: How to get, what it does, and more

Hypnotic Eye in No Man's Sky is a tradable item introduced in the Abyss update. It is a type of Horrific sample that is alive in your inventory. Commonly used for upgrading, refining, and cooking, the Hypnotic Eye can also be traded for 57,000 units.

It is described in-game as:

“The eye is cold, almost frozen, to the touch. Nonetheless, it is impossible to escape the feeling it is somehow still alive. Extended exposure is not recommended. Do not stare back into the eye. Do not stare back. Do not stare back.”

This article will inform you how to get the Hypnotic Eye, what to do with it, and more.

How to get Hypnotic Eye in No Man's Sky

Hypnotic Eye can be acquired from two different sources in the game.

Abyssal Horror

Abyssal Horror in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Abyssal Horror is a horrific creature commonly found on the ocean floor or in Sunken Buildings. Killing such a creature will drop a Hypnotic Eye which needs to be picked up immediately. Failing to do so, will make the eye disappear.

Derelict Freighter

Derelict Freighter in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Derelict Freighters are destroyed ships drifting in empty space with damaged ship parts surrounding them. Hypnotic Eye is usually found in these containers of the damaged ship parts.

Derelict Freighters are usually random encounters. That said, these ships can be forced to spawn using a device, called Emergency Signal Scanner, which can be bought from the Scrap Dealer in the Space Station.

What can you do with a Hypnotic Eye in No Man's Sky?

Hypnotic Eye in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Hypnotic Eye in No Man's Sky can be used in three different ways:

Crafting

Refining

Cooking

Crafting

Hypnotic Eye can be used to craft Impossible Membrane. This is a type of bionic skin used to design a Living Ship. Crafting it requires 100x Chromatic Metal, 1x Hypnotic Eye, and 150x Living Water.

Refining

Hypnotic Eye can also be refined using a Refiner to yield 50x Living Slime. Living Slime can be further refined to eventually yield Nanites.

Cooking

Hypnotic Eye can also be used as an ingredient in the Nutrient Processor to cook Abyssal Stew, Horrifying Mush, Iced Screams, and Nightmare Sausage.

