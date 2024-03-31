How to get S-Class Sentinel Ships with four supercharged slots in No Man's Sky

Getting S-Class Sentinel ships with four supercharged slots in No Man's Sky can greatly improve your in-game flight experience. These slots improve the performance of your vessel. Moreover, there is also a sense of achievement in acquiring a spacecraft with perfect supercharged slots.

Finding S-Class Sentinel ships with four supercharged slots in No Man's Sky is no easy feat. Fortunately, we have come up with a few excellent options in this category that you can add to your collection.

This article will provide detailed information regarding ships with four supercharged slots, including their designs and the portal addresses of the planets on which you can find them.

Best S-Class Sentinel ships with four supercharged slots in No Man's Sky

Supernova Red Sentinel ship with four supercharged slots in No Man's Sky

Ship 1 (Image via Hello Games)

Disable the Multiplayer setting. This will make locating the Supernova Red Sentinel with four supercharged slots easier on your first attempt. Once you've disabled the aforementioned setting, you will have to go to a portal and enter the address seen in the image below:

Portal address of ship 1 (Image via Hello Games)

Once you reach the planet, you will have to go to the coordinates -51.81, +152.45. That is the exact location of this S-Class Sentinel ship with four supercharged slots in No Man's Sky.

When you get the vessel, it will be a C-Class Sentinel ship, but you can use Nanites to upgrade it to an S-Class ship.

Rare Sentinel ship with a square supercharged slot arrangement

Portal address of ship 2 (Image via Hello Games)

You will have to go to the portal address shown in the picture above for this one. Once you reach the frozen planet, you will have to go to the coordinates +76.15, +153.44. This is the exact location of this Sentinel ship.

Ship 2 (Image via Hello Games)

Like the previous one, this ship will not be S-Class when you find it. You will have to use Nanites to upgrade it to an S-Class Sentinel ship with four supercharged slots in No Man's Sky.

Another extremely rare S-Class Sentinel ship with four supercharged slots in No Man's Sky

Portal address of ship 3 (Image via Hello Games)

To find this ship, you will first have to go to the Space Anomaly. Then, locate the Teleportation Terminal. Once that is done, click on the Featured button and visit the Egg from the First Dragon base. This will take you to the Eissentam Galaxy. If you already have a base in this galaxy, you can teleport to it and skip this step.

Once in the Eissentam Galaxy, locate a portal, and enter the portal address shown in the picture above. There are many different types of planets, and this address will take you to a Toxic Planet. Then, you will have to go to the coordinates +76.45, -62.36.

Ship 3 (Image via Hello Games)

Unlike the previous entries, this one will be an A-Class vessel, and you can upgrade it to get an S-Class Sentinel ship with four supercharged slots in No Man's Sky.

