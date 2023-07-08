No Man's Sky guide: Can you sell multitools?

No Man's Sky is a game filled with adventure and exploration. Survival is key in any exploration title, and this one is no exception. There are a lot of things that you need to keep in mind if you want to survive in the infinite cosmos of this space exploration marvel. A very important aspect of survival in this game is mining and gathering resources. For that, the multitool is your best friend.

The multitool in No Man's Sky is an all-in-one gun that handles all your harvesting and combat requirements. You get a basic one when you first start your journey in the game, but it is usually not the best in its class.

You will find yourself wanting to upgrade its modules or replace your existing tool with a brand-new one. In this article, you learn how to do that and what you should do with your existing tool.

Can you sell your multitool in No Man's Sky?

At the time of writing this article, you can own up to six multitools in No Man's Sky. Usually, it is more than enough to meet all your requirements in the game.

However, some like to hunt for unique styles and classes of these tools in-game. And for them, six slots are not enough to hold their favorite tools in the game. So, what should you do with the multitools you no longer want?

When you want to buy a new multitool in No Man's Sky, you will get one of the following choices:

If you have less than six multitools, you can just buy the new tool.

If you already own six multitools, you have the option to exchange them for one of your existing tools.

So, this shows that you cannot sell multitools in No Man's Sky. You can recycle the modules from the existing tool and use them in the new one, but you can only exchange the device with the concerned seller.

It is important to make sure you equip the multitool that you want to exchange for the new one. If you fail to do this, you might lose your favorite tool that you always use for all of your daily activities. There is no way to retrieve a multitool after it is exchanged with the new one.

You will get a healthy discount on the price of the new multitool depending on the class and style of the old one you are giving in exchange.

Where can you buy new multitools in No Man's Sky?

You can get a new multitool from one of the following sources:

Inside a Sentinel Pillar

Inside a crashed spaceship

As a reward from a monolith while interacting with it

Random NPCs in the game may, at times, gift you damaged multitools

At Minor Settlements

Purchased from the Space Anomaly

Purchased from the Multitool Merchant in any Space Station

That brings us to the end of this guide. If we missed something, feel free to mention it in the comments.

