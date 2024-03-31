How to get free ship customization parts in No Man's Sky

With free ship customization parts in No Man's Sky, you can build the ship of your dreams without investing any Units from your pocket. Players had been requesting the ship customization feature for the longest time imaginable and Hello Games has finally added it to No Man's Sky in the new Orbital update.

Since Units are an essential commodity in the game, you should save them as much as possible. With free ship customization parts in No Man's Sky, you can now build as many custom ships as your heart desires without emptying your Units reserve.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to get your hands on free ship customization parts in No Man's Sky.

Best ways to get free ship customization parts in No Man's Sky

With the introduction of the Orbital update in No Man's Sky, players can now acquire ship parts for free and customize them to their heart's content. This highly anticipated feature has invigorated the action-adventure title's player base, prompting a notable increase in regular gameplay.

While this new feature opens up a world of possibilities in the realm of ship-building, getting your hands on parts to customize your ships with can be a pain if you don’t know where to look.

The best way to get free ship customization parts in No Man's Sky is by scrapping ships that you do not use while playing. These will give you the parts you need for customizing new ships in the game. Of course, you do not need to scrap ships that you bought with hard-earned Units. There are plenty of crashed ships that you can claim and salvage for customization parts.

How to find crashed ships in No Man's Sky

Crashed ship that you can claim (Image via Hello Games)

The main thing you need to search for crashed ships in this game is Navigation Data. For starters, you will need a minimum of five Navigation Data. But you should get as many of these as you can as this resource will help you get a lot of free ship customization parts in No Man's Sky.

You can get Navigational Data at Minor Settlements, Trade Terminals, and Trading Outposts. You can also get them by interacting with Save Beacons found randomly on the surface of planets.

Once you have the required amount of Navigation Data, you will have to go to the Cartographer at the Space Station, interact with him, and click on “Exchange specific charts”. From the next menu that pops up on your screen, you will have to buy the Planetary Chart: Emergency Cartographic Data. This will show you the location of crashed ships on a planet.

After getting the map, you must fly out into space and use the map, which will show a message that says “Distress Signal Detected”. This signal will reveal two kinds of crashed ships – one that is abandoned and one that has an alien pilot walking next to it. We are more concerned with the former.

If it is an abandoned ship, going to the detected signal will let you claim it. If you don’t get this type of crashed ship on the first attempt, you can use more maps until you get the one you want.

