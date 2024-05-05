An in-game mechanic allows you to acquire more pets than available slots in No Man's Sky. The player initially starts with two slots, which can be gradually increased to 18. However, slots in the companion registry can be expensive to unlock with the price increasing exponentially with every unlocked slot. It takes 500 nanites to unlock the third slot with the price doubling with every unlocked slot. It can take up to 10,000 nanites to unlock slot six.

You might encounter a unique creature on a random planet, in your journey across the galaxies, but you can find your companion registry full. Nanites, a valuable currency in No Man's Sky, is required for several upgrades, and you may not have to unlock a new pet slot.

This article will discuss a way to acquire more pets than available slots in No Man's Sky without having to unlock it with nanites.

How to have more pets than available slots in No Man's Sky

How to have more pets than available slots in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

No Man's Sky doesn’t let you tame new creatures to be your pet when there are no available slots in your companion registry. However, there is a mechanic in No Man's Sky that allows your pet to lay an egg called Creature Egg. For this to work, you must be on the native planet type of one of your already registered pets. Once you summon the pet using your on-foot quick menu, interact with it and select Induce Egg. Collect the freshly hatched egg and abandon the pet from your companion registry.

Now you have an empty slot for your new pet in your companion registry. The egg from your older pet can be hatched later when you have the nanites to unlock a pet slot. Till then, the egg can safely be stored in your inventory.

Also read: Hypnotic Eye in No Man's Sky: How to get, what it does, and more

Fixing the companion registry icon bug

When you adopt your new pet in your newly emptied pet slot, the icon still shows your previous pet. This only happens when you’ve abandoned and adopted the creatures in the same game session. To fix this, you must save and close the game before adopting the new pet. This will ensure the icon shows the picture of your new companion in the companion registry.

This is all that you need to know about obtaining more pets than available slots in No Man's Sky. For more related news and guides, consider going through our No Man's Sky articles: