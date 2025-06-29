How to get Life Crystal in Palworld, and what does it do?

Life Crystal is a new type of consumable resource added to Palworld after the Tides of Terraria update. Like many new items, it can be acquired through the new dungeon located on the Eternal Summer Isle. Locating the dungeon is easy, but navigating it can be hard if you’re entering for the first time.
This guide will take you through a step-by-step process on getting Life Crystal inside Palworld’s Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon.
Life Crystal farming guide for Palworld
Life Crystal isn’t a mob drop or something that can be acquired by defeating the dungeon boss. Instead, you must navigate through the maze to find the item. Luckily, Palworld doesn’t have random, procedurally generated dungeons.
Despite that, the Sealed Realm of Terraria is bigger than your average dungeon. Just like you tunnel your way through in Terraria, you’ll be going through different caves. Follow the steps below to reach the location.
Step 1
Upon entering the dungeon, you’ll land in a room filled with enemy mobs. Walking straight from where you spawn will take you to a cave, leading you into the second room. Inside the second room, you’ll find three caves. Enter the one with flowers hanging from the ceiling.
Step 2
Entering the left cave will once again land you in a similar-looking room, but unlike the previous room, there will only be two caves to enter: one on the left side and the other on the right. Enter the right cave and proceed until you find an area with a wooden structure, where the path splits into two.
Step 3
It may feel like a dilemma, but it does not matter which path you choose. The left one leads into a house and connects to the right one out of a door. Keep walking until you reach a dark room with one cave in front and one on the left side. Take the one on the front.
Step 4
Once you exit the dark room, look to your right, and you’ll find a heart-shaped crystal floating beside a small collection of water. Breaking it will drop two Crystals, which you can use immediately or keep in your inventory.
Also Read: Palworld: Complete Fishing guide
What does a Life Crystal do?
Life Crystals permanently increase your health in the game. It works similarly to Vital Remedy or Vital Elixir but only increases the health by 20. Compared to the small increase after using the crystal, the Vital Remedy increases health by over 100.
We recommend using either the Remedy or Elixir if you want to raise your HP bar. These were likely added as an easter egg with lore-accurate effects, as they have in Terraria.
