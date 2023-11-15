How to get Malignant Rings in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

Blizzard introduced five new Malignant Rings in Diablo 4 Season of Blood in the 1.2.2 patch. These are specific to each class in the game and have powers that were seen on the Malignant Hearts in the previous season. Needless to say, they are uniques, so they're capable of increasing the efficiency of any build, especially if the build revolves around these items.

The rolls and the powers on gear are important aspects of role-playing games (RPGs). That said, here's how players can acquire these Malignant Rings in Diablo 4 Season of Blood.

How to unlock and acquire Malignant Rings in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

Since these rings contain Malignant powers, they're tied to the only boss in the game from the previous season. So, to get these Malignant Rings in Diablo 4, you will have to defeat the Echo of Varshan in Season of Blood.

Furthermore, since these rings are class-specific, when you defeat the Echo of Varshan, the drops will be based on the class you used to defeat him. However, defeating him on World Tier 3 will not do the trick. You will have to first make your way to World Tier 4 and then use the required materials to summon Varshan.

To summon him, you must reach the Tree of Whispers. There's a new dungeon here. Enter it and interact with the table. Once you've placed all your offerings, you will be able to summon the Echo of Varshan and defeat him.

This fight won't be easy because bosses on World Tier 4 are extremely powerful. Not just that, considering that Blizzard has made major adjustments to elemental resistances, you will have a -50% elemental resistance penalty in the said World Tier.

So, you must ensure that all your elemental resistance values are pretty high if you want this fight to be smooth. These Malignant Rings in Diablo 4 are also governed by the random number generator (RNG) mechanic. This means there is no guarantee that you will get a Malignant Ring the first time you defeat the Echo of Varshan.

If you're lucky, you might acquire a copy of these rings on your very first run. Alternatively, you might have to do multiple runs just to get these rings to drop for you once. However, given the fact that these uniques now drop with the highest possible rolls, you might not have to farm for them over and over again in Diablo 4 Season of Blood.