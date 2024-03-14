How to get Silver in Skull and Bones

Silver in Skull and Bones refers to a type of in-game currency that can be used to purchase various goods from vendors and smiths alike. Silver should not be confused with Gold or Pieces of Eight, which are used for purchasing cosmetic items, Smuggler Pass trinkets, and Black Market items. Silver is relatively easy to farm and can be procured via multiple methods.

Read on to learn more about the best ways to earn Silver in Skull and Bones.

How to earn Silver in Skull and Bones quickly

There are several methods to earn Silver in Skull and Bones quickly. A few of the common ones include the following:

Participate in in-game activities such as main quests and side quests . Completing quests rewards a set amount of Silver.

. Completing quests rewards a set amount of Silver. You can also attack and destroy enemy ships to gain the currency.

to gain the currency. Farming and selling commodities .

. Complete the various contracts the game throws at you in its open world.

the game throws at you in its open world. Alternatively, you can choose to plunder shipwrecks to grab the currency.

As always, be very careful while attacking enemy ships. Make sure to bring along a fair amount of Repair Kits before you tackle them. Additionally, keep in mind that the value of goods varies from Outpost to Outpost. As such, certain vendors will offer a better exchange value for your goods than others.

Keeping the above pointers in mind should let you easily farm Silver in Skull and Bones.

Other currencies in Skull and Bones

Silver is not the only currency in Skull and Bones. You can also earn (and use) Sovereigns, Gold, and Pieces of Eight in the game. A detailed explanation for each currency is provided below:

Gold : Gold is not obtainable via normal means. It must be purchased by the in-game store and/or the Ubisoft Store. Gold is used for cosmetic items for both the Ship and Captain - as well as to unlock the premium version of the Smuggler Pass.

: Gold is not obtainable via normal means. It must be purchased by the in-game store and/or the Ubisoft Store. Gold is used for cosmetic items for both the Ship and Captain - as well as to unlock the premium version of the Smuggler Pass. Sovereigns : Sovereigns can be earned by completing various missions and unlocking tiers of the Seasonal Leaderboard. This in turn can be used to increase your Infamy and climb up the leaderboards. Sovereigns can also be used to purchase a set of unique items from vendors.

: Sovereigns can be earned by completing various missions and unlocking tiers of the Seasonal Leaderboard. This in turn can be used to increase your Infamy and climb up the leaderboards. Sovereigns can also be used to purchase a set of unique items from vendors. Pieces of Eight: Pieces of Eight are a unique, rare currency that can only be acquired after completing a series of Contracts for The Helm. This particular currency is mainly used to purchase items from the Black Market. The Black Market includes goods such as specialized weapons, armor sets, cosmetics, and ship blueprints.

Skull and Bones was released worldwide on February 16, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Check out our other guides on Sportskeeda:

