How to obtain Sovereigns in Skull and Bones

Sovereigns in Skull and Bones are one of the many currencies and items you can accumulate as you sail the high seas. However, unlike most things you can farm, this particular item is end-game only and will take some serious work to unlock. However, it’s worth it to have them, especially if you want to unlock rare cosmetics or other useful items on the Black Market.

Thankfully, there is no secret behind unlocking and obtaining Sovereigns in Skull and Bones. It’s all going to come down to how hard you work in the end-game content and if you want to put the work in. Here’s everything you need to know about this currency in the game.

How to unlock Sovereigns in Skull and Bones

Reaching Kingpin is the first step (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you’ve reached Kingpin Infamy in Skull and Bones, you can unlock Sovereigns. It takes some work to climb that high, but there are ways to build up Infamy quickly as you scour the Indian Ocean. Your next step is to complete the contract A Nose for Business. This will allow you to set up your Helm empire and begin smuggling your way to the top.

You gain Sovereigns by climbing both the Weekly and Seasonal Ladders. Each time you scale higher, you’ll receive some rare endgame currency as a reward. You can climb the ladder by accruing Pieces of Eight, which are, in turn, gained via Deliveries and manufactories.

As you complete your Helm contracts, you’ll gain valuable Pieces of Eight that can be used to purchase some incredible ship blueprints, like the Sambuk. Your ladder ranking is determined by your total of Pieces of Eight. That means the more you have, the higher you climb, and you will gain even more Sovereigns in the game.

Climb the leaderboard to score this currency (Image via Ubisoft)

This means you will have to do a lot of smuggling. You also must invest plenty of time in having at least a few high-level manufactories. You can leave high-level manufactories alone for longer. Focus on larger, more effective manufactories instead of having tons of them. Between these two activities, you’ll farm up plenty of Sovereigns.

What are Sovereigns used for in Skull and Bones

You can spend your valuable Sovereigns here on cosmetics (Image via Ubisoft)

You’ll spend your Sovereigns at the same place you spend Pieces of Eight in Skull and Bones: At the Black Market. Once you’ve met Yanita Nara, manager of Le Pont Muet, you can work towards unlocking the Black Market. This rare currency can also be spent at the Vanity Atelier for a wide assortment of exclusive cosmetics for you and your ship.

