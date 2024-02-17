5 Skull and Bones tips and tricks for beginners

Skull and Bones tips and tricks will help beginners level up their character, unlock new weapons and ships, and conquer the oceans. Launched on February 13, 2024, this MMO game has an open-world map where you have a complete main story and side missions to unlock NPCs, craft ships and weapons, and compete against real-time players.

This article discusses the five Skull and Bones tips and tricks that beginners can incorporate into their gameplay from the early game to help them store the required resources for the later stages.

Note: These tips are subjective and based on the author's opinion.

Best Skull and Bones tips and tricks

The ongoing Cutthroat Cargo event in Skull and Bones requires massive firepower to win prizes, and following the tips can help you unlock overpowered weapons quickly. Here are the five Skull and Bones tips and tricks that will help you propel:

1) Scavenge and store materials

Scavenging and storing materials is crucial to stay ahead of your opponents. The opening sequence in Skull and Bones will lead you to Exeter. Take a few laps and go to the Exeter wreckage. You will find Flawed materials like Broken Planks, Metal Salvage, and Rusty Nails, which you must gather. These items help to craft and upgrade different equipment in the game.

For example, Metal Salvage is used to make Cannonball Crates (100 Cannonballs in each crate), which you require at all the different phases of the game. Besides, several weapons require materials for multiple reasons, including ammunition crafting and upgrading. Check out the Skill and Bones ship weapons tier list to know which weapons are the best options for crafting.

Once the NPCs are unlocked, you can use them to craft several pieces of furniture, tools, and weapons vital for survival in the sea. Moreover, you must keep gathering resources throughout the game because several weapons and ships require high amounts of crafting materials.

2) Use your limitless spear

Using spears is one of the best Skull and Bones tips and tricks to hunt animals (Image via Ubisoft)

Using your spear for hunting is one of the best Skull and Bones tips and tricks you must follow. You get an unlimited supply of spears in the title, and you can hunt animals for food with them. This will reduce the usage of crafted weapons that require additional resources. Hunting Shark and Fish meat can be cooked into food, helping you restore sailing stamina or earn gold by selling it.

3) Turn on subtitles

Subtitles menu in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

In Skull and Bones, your ship crew plays an important role in reminding you about upgrades and directions. Hence, turn on the “My Ship” subtitles to keep track of the communication from the ship crew. This will help you be aware of your directions, outposts, settlements, and equipment upgrades. This is one of the easiest Skull and Bones tips and tricks that can enhance your gameplay.

To turn on the subtitles, follow these steps:

Open the Settings menu in Skull and Bones.

menu in Skull and Bones. Click on the Language button from the options bar.

button from the options bar. After that, click on the Subtitle Settings option under the Subtitles category.

option under the Subtitles category. You will notice the “My Ship” option in the menu. Turn it on.

option in the menu. Turn it on. Click on confirm and play the game.

4) Reduce Cargo weight

Overloading the ship's inventory or Cargo will slow you down, making it an easy target for enemies. Moving quickly from one point to another is critical to stay safe against the looters. Hence, put all the materials and other items into your warehouses and take selected items like cooked food, repair kits, and Cannonballs for your voyage.

Additionally, carry fewer items to prevent the loss of essential materials if someone successfully attacks your ship.

5) Explore the map

Fort Louis map in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

The open-world map of Skull and Bones has many rocky terrains, making it tough to go from one location to another. So, explore the map to find outposts and safeholds to unlock fast travel checkpoints. These checkpoints will help you travel quickly and avoid enemies, unfriendly winds, and Rocky terrains.

That concludes our foray into the five Skull and Bones tips and tricks for beginners. You can also check out our other guides:

How to get Specialized Materials I How to harvest Acacia I How to get Ethereal Ashes I How to quickly increase Infamy