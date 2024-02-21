Skull and Bones trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

The Skull and Bones trophy list showcases all the achievements players can complete during their playthrough. These trophies also provide a glimpse at the different tasks and events that are available in the title. While not everyone seeks to complete 100% of the game, completionists strive to platinum every title they play.

Skull and Bones brings players into the high seas where piracy and buccaneering reign supreme. Based on the naval warfare and gameplay of Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag, the latest Ubisoft title intends to capture the love that the gaming community has for pirate games and setting sail on wooden ships fitted with cannons.

Skull and Bones trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

Skull and Bones has 51 achievements for players to complete. They are as follows:

Pirate Legend: Unlock all trophies.

Hello, World!: Greet players with an "Ahoy!" from the quick-chat option in a server chat room.

Home of Compagnie Royale: Spyglass or interact with La Bastide.

It's More Fun Together!: Complete five shared contracts.

Pirates, Assemble!: Group up with two other players during gameplay.

Home of Clan of Fara: Spyglass or interact with Ankohonana.

The Explorer: Activate a pirate's bonfire on three outposts.

Home of Sea People: Spyglass or interact with Tenina Town.

Wood Collector: Harvest wood in three regions.

The Poacher: Hunt down at least one of each hostile wildlife (spear only).

The People's Person: Talk to 20 interactable NPCs.

East Indies Explorer: Explore all zones in the East Indies.

Battle Royale: Defeat 5 ships without leaving Open Seas region.

Red Isle Explorer: Explore all zones in the Red Isle.

Coast of Africa Explorer: Explore all zones in the Coast of Africa.

Banished Admiral: Meet Admiral Rahma.

The Silencer: Destroy flare weak point to interrupt a ship from firing flares.

Why Fight When We Can Negotiate?: Hide from attackers in a safe zone.

Not Today: Sink an enemy ship while having 5% HP or lower.

Open Seas Explorer: Explore all zones in the Open Seas.

Cook Pirates: Cook 15 dishes.

In-spear-rational: Deal 3000 damage to towers using a spear.

Just For Fun: Defeat an enemy and leave the zone without looting.

Go Overboard: Finish an enemy with a crew boarding.

The Mime: Show your gratitude to any NPC after talking to them.

Water Party: Successfully plunder a location in stormy weather.

Hitman: Sink a Privateer.

I Can See My House From Here!: Crest a rogue wave.

Metal Collector: Harvest metal in three regions.

After A Long Day Of Sailing: Dance to a song performed by musicians in Saint-Anne.

But You Have Heard Of Me.: Reach "Cutthroat" tier.

Duty Free: Discover smuggler's hideout.

First Come, First Served: Successfully capture your first Manufactory.

Home of Dominion of Rempah: Spyglass or interact with Suny.

When We Raid, It Pours: Loot a total of 50000 silver of item value from enemy ships.

Rags to Riches: Wear an outfit worth more than 5000 silver.

Sharing is Caring: Trade items with at least three players.

Skull and Jute: Harvest 10000 pieces of jute in total.

Mainland Pirate: Reach Saint-Anne.

Ship Captain: Build your first ship.

Turtle Up!: Equip your ship with armor.

There You Are!: Scan an object from a long distance (1400m+).

Just Business: Meet John Scurlock.

Why Is the Brandy Always Gone?: Sell all your brandy.

Porcupine: Hit enemy ships with a spear 100 times.

Home of Dutch Merchant Company: Spyglass or interact with Oosten Capital.

Derby: In total, deal 30000 of collision (ram) damage to other ships.

Home of Confederation of Ungwana: Spyglass or interact with Jiwe.

Fiber Collector: Harvest fiber in three regions.

Magellan: Sail 1000000 meters.

Sail 1000000 meters. Lunar Effect: Stare at the full moon for 10 seconds while on land.

