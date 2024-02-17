The best items to sell in Skull and Bones will vary from time to time. It will depend on quite a few factors, such as when you’re playing and what region of the map you’re looking to sell in. However, some of these items are certainly more viable than others. While there are tons of items you can part ways with, there are pieces of your inventory you definitely should sell and some things that, no matter how desperate you are, you should keep ahold of.

If you need to know the best items to sell in Skull and Bones, we’re here to help you start turning a profit. After all, it’s incredibly expensive to be a pirate. You need new ships, armor, and food at all times. Here’s everything you need to know.

What are the best items to sell in Skull and Bones to maximize profit?

There are so many things you can part ways with (Image via Ubisoft)

The best items to sell in Skull and Bones are commodities. For no reason should you ever sell your ship-building materials, furniture, ammunition, or food supplies. These are important to your success. Whether it's to make a new ship or to ensure you’re buffed in combat, you should avoid selling these at any and all costs.

In our experience, there are definitely commodities that sell better, in general, than others. I’m always on the lookout for Uncut Gems, Fine Relics, Ivory, Vanilla, and Frankincense. There are other commodities, too, and they all sell incredibly well - depending on when and where you sell them. That’s one of the things that makes the best items to sell in Skull and Bones quite interesting.

When you pull up your map, zoom in a little so you can see the various regions on the map. Then, hover your cursor within one of the zones, such as The Giant’s Leap in Skull and Bones.

Always keep an eye out for what's popular in a region (Image via Ubisoft)

You’ll see a list of items on the right side of the screen. In addition, you’ll likely see two sections: In Plentiful Supply and Highest In Demand. The “Highest in Demand” items sell for greater amounts in that region, and “In Plentiful Supply” will sell for significantly less. It’s worth noting you’ll need to do some exploring before you see this information; simply showing up in the area once isn’t enough.

That’s not where things end, however. When you head to one of that zone's ports of call, grab whatever commodities you’re trying to sell out of your cargo and take them. Most places have two merchants: one by the docks and one at the inland camp. Check both, and before you sell, look at the arrows underneath each item.

Buy low, sell high, that's the name of the game (Image via Ubisoft)

If you see red, downward pointing arrows, they will sell for less. Ideally, you want to see one or two upward-facing green arrows. That’s how you know you’re going to make more money.

Typically, your best bet will be the Commodity Trader. As you explore the game, you will find all kinds of loot. It will be up to you to find the best places to buy and sell these things wisely.

You can also keep an eye out at the Commodity Trader for items that are in very high supply. You can buy those cheap and sell them in other areas for a much larger profit if you pay attention to what ports need what items.

