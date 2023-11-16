How to get to The Everbloom easily in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 3

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 3 is here, and so it’s time to run The Everbloom as one of the new dungeons in the Mythic rotation. There are a few ways to get there, depending on where you are in the world, but the developers have made it easier than ever for players to reach their destinations and quickly run into these challenging dungeons. This particular Mythic first appeared as a regular dungeon in Warlords of Draenor and is one of the current dungeons on rotation.

The Everbloom, located in Gorgrond, was a challenging dungeon at first launch. With five bosses across the open jungle zone, the difficulty isn’t going anywhere in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Mythic. If you’re getting ready to travel with your friends, here’s what you need to know.

How to arrive at The Everbloom in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 3

Why go to your capital city when you can use Valdrakken's portal room? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The developers made reaching Mythics in Season 3 incredibly simple in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 3. As the Dragon Isles are quite far away, Mythics like The Everbloom can feel like a world away.

While you can still head to Orgrimmar/Stormwind and use their portal room to reach Warspear/Stormshield and fly through to Gorgrond, there’s a much easier way, thanks to the 10.2 update. Now, players can simply take a portal to a portal room and go from there.

Head to Valdrakken, use coordinates (53.82, 55.57), and look to Lindormi. You’ll find a glowing, golden portal behind her in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This leads to a portal room of the Bronze Dragonflight, known as Millennia’s Threshold. The second portal on your left takes you directly to Gorgrond.

This classic WoW dungeon's back on the menu (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

At this point, just mount up and fly south. If you open the map, you’ll see the blue swirling portal for The Everbloom (59.55, 45.36). Thankfully, the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight developers unlocked flight in the world of Draenor, so you can easily fly south to the nearby dungeon.

The Everbloom is in the current Mythic rotation and features a wealth of bosses to battle, and players should be certain to swap to Mythic difficulty to avoid going in to fight the level 42 encounter instead. Players that enter this dungeon can look forward to facing off against the following bosses:

Witherbark

Dulhu

Xeri’tac

Archmage Sol

Yalnu

Season 3 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is in full swing, as is the Race to World First. Ahead of that, we spoke to Method and ection.tv, who are working together to broadcast the content. You can learn more about it in our exclusive interview here.