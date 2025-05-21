How to get and use Orbs of Alchemy in Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 features various crafting options, so, naturally there are many crafting items/currency. Some of them are quire rare but, Orb of Alchemy despite being in the rare category can drop often. Upon use, it can turn a normal item into a rare and add four random modifiers.

This article will go over different ways to acquire Orbs of Alchemy, while explaining how to use them and the best use cases.

How to get Orbs of Alchemy in Path of Exile 2

Orb of Alchemy uses in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Orbs of Alchemy can drop anywhere and being a rare drop, they won’t be hard to come by, especially with map modifiers that increase currency drop rate. Item Rarity also increases the chance of getting rare currency over regular ones.

There are many ways to get your hands on Orb of Alchemy.

1) Regular Drops

As mentioned, an Orb of Alchemy can drop from any enemy. However, the rarer the monster is, the better chance you have to acquire a currency drop. Even after getting a currency drop, it’s not guaranteed to be an Orb of Alchemy, making this method unreliable.

2) Strongboxes

Strongboxes are one of the best ways to acquire loot in PoE 2. Investing in the Atlas passives can ensure you get them as guaranteed spawn. Paired with increased loot modifiers, there’s a good chance you’ll be returning with a handful of them.

3) Trading

Trading is one of the easiest ways to acquire Orbs of Alchemy, as they are much cheaper than rare currency items like an Orb of Annulment or Divine Orb. At the time of writing, one Exalted Orb is worth three to five Orbs of Alchemy.

How to use Orbs of Alchemy in Path of Exile 2

Waystones are the best items to use Orbs of Alchemy on (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Orbs of Alchemy can be used like any other currency, right click to select and then left-click on the desired object. But that’s not all. Using this currency is like gambling as some of the outcome is fixed, while the others are random.

For example, the item it is used on will always turn rare, and will always have four modifiers. However, there is no fixed outcome for the four modifiers. It can be anything from the massive list of affixes and modifiers in PoE 2. Not only that, these modifiers can also have inconsistencies.

The item can either roll three suffixes and one prefix, two suffixes and two prefixes, or three prefixes and one suffix for armors and weapons. As you can see, this is a huge gamble in hopes of getting a good crafting base.

A good use for them is to roll Waystones for additional modifiers, rather than wasting them on gear. This can also give you unfavorable modifiers, but at least the item remains usable.

