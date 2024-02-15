How do you get Vanguard Snow in Skull and Bones: Blueprint location, crafting requirements, and more

As you live through the golden age of piracy in Ubisoft's newest title, you will come across several blueprints that will help you build newer ships. The Vanguard Snow in Skull and Bones is one such ship. The seas are vast and deadly, even more so for a pirate, so you will constantly find yourself upgrading your current ship or building new ones.

The Vanguard Snow in Skull and Bones specializes in bracing against incoming fire, and you will often be under fire, so you can't go wrong with this one. This article will show you how to get the Vanguard Snow in Skull and Bones, its blueprint location, crafting requirements, and more.

Vanguard Snow in Skull and Bones: Blueprint location

Blueprints in Skull and Bones can be bought or obtained by completing missions (Image via Ubisoft)

Before you can build a Vanguard Snow, you will need to acquire the ship's blueprint. This is easier said than done; however, since you can get your hands on this ship early into the game, it shouldn't pose much of a challenge. There are two ways to get the Vanguard Snow blueprint.

You can either purchase one from the Shipwrecked Rogue vendor in Khmoy Estate, or you can complete the Nightfall Missives Contract, which is given out by Admiral Rahma. If you're planning on purchasing one, it is important to note that you will need to increase your infamy in Skull and Bones to be at Corsair I or higher. The blueprint itself will cost 10,560 Silver.

Vanguard Snow in Skull and Bones: Crafting requirements

Skull and Bones is mesmerizing (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you've got the blueprint, you can head to a shipwright and craft the Vanguard Snow in Skull and Bones. Let's take a look at the materials required to craft this ship:

12x Juniper Plank

12x Zinc Ingot

12x Fine Abaka

13x Ironwood Plank

12x Steel Ingot

2x Sheet Glass

2x Screw Mechanism

These are pretty easy to come by, and you should have enough after you loot a handful of enemy ships.

Vanguard Snow overview

Exploring the open seas (Image via Ubisoft)

The Vanguard Snow is described as a ship with increased durability; it can also hold its own in a fight. Let's take a closer look at the stats to better understand what this ship is capable of:

Type : Tank

: Tank Perks : Tenacity

: Tenacity Hull Health : 50,000

: 50,000 Stamina : 100

: 100 Furniture Slots : 4

: 4 Brace Strength : 25,000

: 25,000 Cargo: 80,000

Bow, Broadsides, Stern, and Auxiliary can all be used for the loadout of this ship. Moreover, the Vanguard Snow is one of the best defensive options due to its high brace strength.

We have now covered everything that there is to know about the Vanguard Snow in Skull and Bones.

Check out our other articles covering Ubisoft's latest title:

How to lower hostility in Skull and Bones || How to join friends in Skull and Bones || How to harvest wood in Skull and Bones