How to increase carrying capacity in Palworld

Increasing the carrying capacity in Palworld becomes imperative as it directly impacts the quantity of items one can transport. Without a sufficient weight capacity, indiscriminately filling one's inventory with assorted items isn't feasible. Elevating the carrying capacity enables the carriage of heavier items as well. The process for enhancing this capacity in Palworld is straightforward, offering three uncomplicated methods. These approaches facilitate the unrestricted accumulation of desired items within the inventory.

Methods to increase carrying capacity in Palworld

1) Increase weight

By investing Stat Points into Weight, you effectively increase your capacity to carry more items (Image via YouTube/ World of Ilo • Let's Play & Gaming)

The first method is straightforward: earn Stat Points. Acquiring Stat Points is achieved by leveling up your character. As you progress, you'll be granted Stat Points, which can be allocated to enhance your character's attributes. Among these is Weight, which is crucial for increasing carrying capacity in Palworld.

By investing Stat Points into Weight, you effectively bolster your capacity to carry more items. This enhancement requires just one Stat Point per increment. Follow these steps to boost your Weight Stat:

Access your inventory and navigate to the right-hand side of the screen.

Locate the Stats section within this menu.

Within the Stats section, various options, including Weight, will be available.

To augment Weight, click on the "+" symbol, with each click costing one Stat Point.

2) Include Cattiva in your team

Adding just one Cattiva to your team increases your capacity by 50 units (Image via YouTube/ World of Ilo • Let's Play & Gaming)

Essentially, Cattiva is a Pal with passive capabilities pertaining to carrying capacity. Adding just one Cattiva to your team increases your capacity by 50 units. Hence, incorporating a few Cattivas into your Pal collection is a good strategy. If you want to know how to obtain one, check out our guide on capturing Pals in Palworld.

3) Include Lunaris in your team

Similar to Cattiva, Lunaris possesses the passive ability to bear weight (Image via YouTube/ Gamers Heroes)

Credit goes to the YouTube channel Gamers Heroes for creating an informative video demonstrating how to boost carrying capacity in Palworld by enlisting Lunaris on your team. Similar to Cattiva, Lunaris possesses the passive ability to bear weight, effectively manipulating gravity to enhance the player's maximum capacity.

To acquire Lunaris, one must engage in breeding. This involves pairing a Direhowl with a Rooby. Subsequently, initiate the breeding process at your base and then wait for the egg. Once obtained, transfer the egg to the egg Incubator to hatch Lunaris. Following that, you will get a companion instrumental in increasing your carrying capacity in Palworld.

