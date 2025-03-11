How to increase max Health in New World

In New World Aeternum, maximizing your Health is crucial, especially since you'll often find yourself exploring the world, gathering resources, and facing unexpected threats. Health plays a vital role in your overall gameplay, as it directly influences your ability to survive and thrive in both PvE and PvP encounters.

By having more Health, you're less likely to die frequently, which means there's less time consumed in respawning and running back to your previous location. This is especially important to know when you're doing long farming sessions or challenging quests.

Whether you're battling powerful enemies, engaging in intense PvP combat, or simply navigating dangerous territories, having a strong Health pool ensures you're always prepared for whatever challenges come.

Increasing Health in New World Aeternum

Your Health in New World Aeternum serves a single, vital purpose: to determine whether you can endure the relentless damage from enemies and survive in a world where danger lurks around every corner. With a substantial pool of hit points, you significantly increase your chances of thriving in the perilous world of Aeternum.

Where every encounter could mean the difference between victory and defeat. A good amount of Health pool not only ensures your survival but also empowers you to face countless threats with confidence and resilience.

A passive way to increase your Health bar is by leveling up. However, there are other ways to improve the stat.

Maximize Health using attributes

Health is highly dependent on a player's Constitution. Each point you invest in Constitution boosts your Health pool while granting you additional bonuses like increased healing efficiency or damage reduction.

By maximizing your Constitution in New World, you will also be able to unlock certain perks that are helpful for combat but for specific professions, such as the Lumberjack.

Here's a chart on how much Health you can gain from your attribute points:

1 to 100 25 Health Points 101 to 200 24 Health Points 201 to 300 23 Health Points 301 to 400 22 Health Points 401 to 500 21 Health Points

In this case, unlocking 100 points of Constitution can grant you an overall 10% increase in your Health pool. In this case, if a player has a total of 1000 points for their physical armor, they'll get an extra 100 Health Points.

Maximize Health using gear

Maximize Health using Gear (Image via Amazon Games)

Another way to increase your Health is by wearing gears with the Constitution attribute or perks like Health or Stamina. Using weapons like the Life Staff can also benefit you since it relies on the Constitution or Health-related perks.

The gear score determines the scale of its perks and attributes. In short, the higher the tier the item is in, the better. Just make sure to choose a gear that fits your build; that way, the perks of the item will be utilized on your character build and gameplay.

Here are a few lists of gear that could help you in maximizing your Health:

Hoplite Legguards Tier V 725 gear score Hoplite Breastplate Tier V 725 gear score Hoplite Cuirass Tier V 725 gear score Hoplite Hat Tier V 725 gear score

Note: These items are legendary pieces of equipment that can be crafted or purchased at the trade posts.

Maximize Health using craftable items

Cooking (Image via Amazon Games)

In New World, items such as food and potions help gain a temporary Health pool. For example, Hearty Meal grants a Health boost in an allocated time, while roasted potatoes increase your Constitution. Higher-tier food provides stronger and longer-lasting buffs.

Potions are a valuable tool for boosting your Health, helping you sustain your Health pool during intense combat. They are among the best options for temporarily increasing your Health, providing a crucial edge when you're in the heat of battle. These consumables are essential for staying alive and maintaining your effectiveness in challenging situations.

Here are some consumable items you can use to maximize your Health:

Terragon Poultry Sliders Tier II Increases Constitution by 10 and lasts for up to 25 minutes. Game Meat with Citrus Glaze Tier III Increases Constitution by 20 and lasts for up to 30 minutes. Stuffed Calamari Tier IV Increases Constitution by 30 and lasts for up to 35 minutes. Banana Parfait Tier V Increases Constitution by 44 and lasts for up to 40 minutes. Roasted Rabbit with Seasoned Vegetables Tier V Increase Constitution by 48 and lasts up to 40 minutes

Maximize Health using gems

Gems (Image via Amazon Games)

You can use Gems to increase your Health pool in New World. For example, Amber gems scale with a Focus Attribute, making them particularly helpful for spellcasters who focus on healing or hybrid builds.

Some gear perks like Fortified or Sturdy help you reduce damage or increase damage resistance, indirectly improving your overall effectiveness in surviving.

Other craftable items that you can use

The only item perk that can permanently increase your Health is the Draught of Ironwood Sap. This increases your Health by up to 9.4% at around 600 Gearscore, which is also stackable five times.

Ultimately, only gear and some equipped items can provide a permanent boost to your Health pool in New World Aeternum.

