New World Aeternum: 5 most fun weapon combos for PvE

New World Aeternum, similarly to other MMORPGs, has Player vs. Environment (PvE) content. PvE is a core part of the game, with experiences varying depending on how you play. These PvE instances take place when exploring the maps, doing quests, doing expeditions, and any other world events.

There are a lot of ways to enjoy it; you can either focus on exploring, doing quests, raids, or all of the above. But doing this could take a lot of time and would potentially bore you since it takes time to level up.

Given how New World Aeternum doesn't rely on character classes, players can choose from a lot of weapon combinations. There are a total of 15 weapons you can choose from these three categories: one-handed weapons, magical weapons, and two-handed weapons.

Here is a list of fun weapon combos you can choose in New World.

5 fun weapon combos in New World Aeternum

In New World Aeternum, choosing the right weapon for your playstyle can make a huge difference. Weapons can either help you level up fast or kill enemies with powerful damage. With diverse weapons that offer their own unique abilities, it’s important to know which pair of items suits you best.

Always make sure that once you’ve chosen your weapon combination, it will be scaled to the same level as your character. That way, you can easily wipe out enemies or quickly gain XP, given that you're already a high-level player.

1) Bow and Spear

Bow and Spear (Image via Amazon Games)

The bow and spear in the New World are the perfect weapon combination for PvE. It deals great damage while maintaining the ability to crowd-control during boss fights. The bow itself can cause single-target damage with impactful AoE cooldowns. Not only that, but the spear can also provide various debuffs that increase damage.

The bow has three powerful abilities to choose from:

Rain of Arrows has an AoE for burst damage.

has an AoE for burst damage. Rapid Shot makes a single-target damage.

makes a single-target damage. Poison Shot, which deals AoE damage over time.

These three abilities are sufficient to take out long-range damage without the risk of being overwhelmed by monsters.

As for the spear, it also has three abilities:

Sweep , an AoE attack that provides crowd control, grouping enemies for quick elimination.

, an AoE attack that provides crowd control, grouping enemies for quick elimination. Skewer , which delivers significant damage and inflicts bleeding, increasing the chance of critical hits and adding sustained damage over time.

, which delivers significant damage and inflicts bleeding, increasing the chance of critical hits and adding sustained damage over time. Perforate, a powerful skill that deals high damage and applies the maximum amount of Rend, reducing the target's defenses.

2) Great Axe and War Hammer

Great Axe and War Hammer (Image via Amazon Games)

The great axe and war hammer make a fun combo to choose when you are swarmed by a hoard of hostile NPCs. This is because it does incredible crowd control and AoE damage, making it a staple for a melee combatant who loves aggressive gameplay.

The great axe’s key abilities include the following:

Reap , which pulls enemies toward you and provides healing.

, which pulls enemies toward you and provides healing. Maelstrom , which deals AoE damage and crowd control.

, which deals AoE damage and crowd control. Gravity Well, which traps enemies and grants fortify to allies.

The war hammer’s key abilities include:

Armor Breaker , which applies.

, which applies. Rend to reduce enemy defenses.

to reduce enemy defenses. Shockwave , an AoE stun that weakens surrounding enemies.

, an AoE stun that weakens surrounding enemies. Wrecking Ball, which fortifies you or your team while knocking down foes in an AoE.

3) Fire Staff and Void Gauntlet

Fire Staff and Void Gauntlet (Image via Amazon Games)

If you want to be a spell-slinging character in New World, then fire staff and void gauntlet are perfect for dealing huge damage to enemies. Just be sure to stock up on mana potions or check your fire mage tree to identify which can be helpful to manage your mana usage.

The fire staff features three key abilities:

Flamethrower for consistent close-range damage.

for consistent close-range damage. Fireball for AoE damage and a damage-over-time effect.

for AoE damage and a damage-over-time effect. Pillar of Fire for burst damage against enemies.

The void gauntlet excels in utility, providing strong debuffs and disease effects, making it an excellent pairing for the fire staff despite not being a primary damage dealer. Its key abilities include:

Void Blade for melee damage.

for melee damage. Oblivion to empower and fortify.

to empower and fortify. Orb of Decay for both healing and damaging enemies.

4) Greatsword and Sword & Shield

Greatsword and Sword & Shield (Image via Amazon Games)

This weapon combination is one of the best as it fits players who love aggressive gameplay without having to worry about dealing damage. These are perfect weapons for a tank build in New World.

The greatsword is known for fast and heavy attacks that have burst damage. Its abilities include:

Cross Cut , which deals massive damage to enemies.

, which deals massive damage to enemies. Relentless Rush for quick mobility and healing.

for quick mobility and healing. Skyward Slash, which applies Rend to increase damage output.

Meanwhile, the Sword & Shield provides strong defensive capabilities while allowing for swift sword strikes. Its abilities include:

Whirling Blade , which deals AoE damage and applies Rend.

, which deals AoE damage and applies Rend. Shield Rush, which grants fortify and slows enemies.

which grants fortify and slows enemies. Defender’s Resolve, which offers damage mitigation and taunts.

Together, these two weapon combos deliver powerful damage and versatility, making them an enjoyable choice for players.

5) Musket and Rapier

Musket and Rapier (Image via Amazon Games)

The musket and rapier in the New World is a fun weapon combination because it offers a dynamic and a versatile playstyle. This weapon combo allows you to engage enemies from a distance while dueling in closer quarters. This makes it a thrilling experience for new players who want to use it for their gameplay.

The Musket is a long-range weapon specializing in single-target damage, with abilities like:

Powershot for burst damage.

for burst damage. Shooter’s Stance to boost damage output.

to boost damage output. Powder Burn for sustained damage over time.

Meanwhile, the Rapier is fast, agile, and hard to pin down, offering strong bleed effects and evasive techniques. Its three key abilities are:

Tondo , which inflicts bleeding damage.

, which inflicts bleeding damage. Flurry for rapid strikes.

for rapid strikes. Flourish and Finish, which staggers and pushes back enemies.

Overall, these five weapon combinations are incredibly fun to use, particularly for players experimenting with different weapons early in New World Aeternum.

