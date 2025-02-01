New World's PvP server fiasco continues with overdrafted bans of innocent players

It seems like the list of New World troubles never seems to end, and the recent PVP servers have also contributed to the problem. It ultimately led to players, many of whom were innocent, being banned for a few weeks, simply for using a system that was already in place. There was no way to know it was coming, and this step from the Amazon Games team ultimately looks incredibly unfair.

Many people were glad to see the PVP servers show up — after all, it lets New World players experience the game the way it was originally, at launch. Unfortunately, it led to many people being caught in a ban wave for doing little to nothing.

Unfair bans hit New World players during PVP server troubles

Whether intentional or not, New World players recently found themselves able to freely transfer between servers, without restriction — including the new PVP servers. This meant you could have a geared-up, PVP-ready character with mountains of resources, head over to the fresh, new PVP servers, and completely ruin the economy. They could also be a pure terror, using the advantages they have from other servers, and obliterate low-level players.

There was a massive call out to rollback this change, or something to stop this PVP fiasco. It would take a day, and there was some manner of response. The developers stopped server transfers and banned the characters that transferred during this period, which sounds fine on its face.

However, Amazon Games banned everyone who server transferred between that time. It doesn’t matter the reason or rhyme for it. In addition, those who traded with characters that were transferred were banned, and anyone who bought an item from the Trade Post placed by those characters was banned as well. You could accidentally have caught a week or two ban simply for buying a resource like wood in New World.

After the bans were supposed to be lifted, players found themselves sitting on another 7-day ban, without explanation. According to Redditor TurnipFarm22, posts on the game's subReddit discussing it are getting removed, and there’s been no response from the developers yet.

This isn’t even the weirdest or most horrible thing that’s happened in New World. I remember when the game first launched, and you could make yourself invincible by putting the game in Windowed Mode and clicking/dragging the screen — something to that effect. It was incredibly easy to do.

There have been tons of duplication glitches and other problems in the game. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to punish players in this manner, but for now, they’ll just have to wait and see what the response from Amazon Games is.

