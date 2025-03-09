All crafting skills in New World Aeternum, and how to level them up fast

In New World Aeternum, crafting is a core gameplay mechanic that plays a vital role in the overall experience. This allows you to create a wide range of items like armor, weapons, consumables, and other valuable items that you need.

Ad

These crafted items not only boost a player's stats and performance, but can also be sold for profit at the Trading Post to strengthen the faction's economy. Crafting is more than just a skill — it's a key pillar for progression and strategy in the game.

Leveling up skills in the New World requires patience and good resource management. Be sure to always check if you have the right resources in your inventory.

Ad

Trending

Here’s a comprehensive guide on each crafting skill in New World Aeternum.

Crafting skills overview in New World Aeternum

An overview of crafting skills (Image via Amazon Games)

As you explore, you need to improve your gear and stats to help you defeat higher-level enemies or to complete quests as you advance in your gameplay.

Ad

All in all, seven primary crafting skills are tied to a specific profession. They are Armoring, Weaponsmithing, Arcana, Cooking, Engineering, Furnishing, and Jewelcrafting. Whether you’re a solo adventurer or a team player, mastering the skills in crafting can significantly improve your gameplay.

Also Read: Everything new in New World Aeternum Season 7: A primer for returning players

Here are the skills that you’ll mostly be using in New World.

Armoring

Ad

Armoring is one of the more important crafting skills in Aeternum. This allows you to create items that can be customized with specific perks and stats tailored to your gameplay.

The usual items you can craft in this category are armor from Light to Heavy Armor pieces, Helmets, Chest pieces, Gloves, Pants, and Boots. Bags and Shields are also part of Armoring and are both essential.

If you're looking to level up your Armoring skill quickly, the most effective method is to craft low-tier gloves in large quantities. This approach is highly efficient, as Gloves provide a solid amount of crafting XP while requiring minimal resources, making them the ideal choice for fast progression.

Ad

Weaponsmithing

Weaponsmithing (Image via Amazon Games)

Weaponsmithing is an essential skill for those who favor melee combat, as it enables crafting powerful, customized weapons that suit certain preferred playstyle. By mastering this skill, you can create a diverse range of melee weapons, including Swords, Spears, Axes, and more.

Ad

By crafting weapons, you can craft higher-tier items that are often better than the loot in the world. Just like Armoring, Weaponsmithing has specific perks and stats. For example, crafting a Sword with increased damage against certain enemies or adding a stun to a hammer.

The fastest way to level up your Weaponsmithing skill in New World is by crafting Iron Greatswords in large quantities. These weapons are incredibly efficient to craft, as they only require basic materials like Iron Ingots, Timber, and Coarse Leather, making them an ideal choice for rapid XP gains.

Ad

Also Read: New World Aeternum: 8 beginner tips to get you started

Engineering

Engineering is a skill for you if you rely more on ranged combat or need tools that are efficient in gathering resources. Usually, the items in this category are Bows, Muskets, Mining Picks, and Logging Axes.

With better tools, you can easily gather resources quickly and efficiently. Crafting Bows and Muskets is essential for hunters and ranged DPS build players.

Ad

The quickest and most straightforward way to level up your Engineering skill in New World is by crafting Gunpowder in large quantities. Gunpowder is incredibly simple to make, requiring only 1x SaltPeter, 5x Charcoal, and 2x Flint — resources that are easy to gather or purchase.

Arcana

Arcana (Image via Amazon Games)

Arcana is where magical weapons are made as well as potions. In New World Aeternum, the Arcana skill is tailored for Mages and Healers, which shows off their spellcasting abilities.

Ad

This skill is versatile and essential since it mostly uses magical weapons and consumable items that benefit survival and support you and your team. Just like the other skills, Arcana has its unique perks, such as increased spell damage, healing efficiency, or buff effects.

The most efficient way to level up your Arcana skill is by crafting Common Blight Tincture in large quantities. This potion is ideal for gaining XP, as it only requires Water, Earthspine Stems, and Shock Bulb Stems — materials that are both easy to gather and affordable to purchase.

Ad

Also Read: New World Aeternum promises PvP-catering seasonal servers for Season 7

Jewelcrafting

If you're looking to boost your income, Jewelcrafting is one of the most lucrative skills to develop. High-tier jewelry and gems are especially in demand among players in New World, making this skill a valuable asset for earning gold.

Since it has an efficient boost in stats, it enhances your attributes, which can significantly improve effectiveness in combat.

To level up your Jewelcrafting skill quickly, focus on crafting Flawed Topax Amulets in large quantities. These Amulets are perfect for a quick XP gain, as they only require 1x Flawed Topaz, 2x Air Mote, and 40x Silver Ore. This method is both efficient and cost-effective for boosting your skills.

Ad

Cooking

Cooking (Image via Amazon Games)

Like any other MMORPG, cooking is one of the easiest and useful skills to attain in New World Aeternum. This provides basic consumables that benefit you regardless of your gameplay.

Ad

Food buffs enhance your damage, defense, and stamina. This will likely give you the upper hand when in combat. On the other hand, crafting high-tier meals can also be sold for profit if you get a quest from the Trading Post.

Crafting Travel Rations is an excellent way to earn experience points quickly. This item is highly efficient for leveling up your cooking skills. It only requires basic resources like regular Raw Food and two Tier 1 Raw Food, making it both simple and cost-effective to produce.

Ad

Furnishing

Furnishing provides a more detailed gameplay if you're the type who loves designing in-game. It’s a skill that allows you to craft housing items for your home. Mostly, this trait is purely for aesthetic purposes, but it is also essential for making storage space in the game.

Like Jewelcrafting, you can make high-tier furniture and decorative items that can be sold for a good profit. Furnishing also links to Cooking, as better items for cooking can make better high-tier level consumables. Overall, the Furnishing skill allows you to unlock better valuables that can make your home aesthetically pleasing to other players.

Ad

If you want to quickly level up your furnishing skill, the best way to do it is by crafting the most simple item that has a good amount of experience points: the Ash Wall Shelf. Which requires 10x Iron Ingots, 5x Timber, and 1x Ash Stain.

Enhancing these skills can take time to level up since New World Aeternum is a vast open world. However, you can level up quickly by repeatedly crafting low-tier items, completing quests in the town project board, and using crafting buffs like food that boosts crafting efficiency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback