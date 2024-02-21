How to increase Monolith corruption quickly in Last Epoch

Last Epoch’s Monolith of Fate is the peak end-game content catered towards hardcore gamers who would want to engage in a slugfest for a chance to snag better loot and farm XP levels. With the corruption mechanic in play, the quality of the drops can be further improved as it correlates directly with the difficulty. That said, players should be able to hit the crux on this one with the right strategy in mind.

This guide outlines all the necessary mechanics for the Monolith that will help you quickly increase corruption. By reading through the following sections, you will be able to cut down on your farming time and rapidly obtain better items.

How to farm Monolith corruption in Last Epoch

As specified, you must follow a proper strategy to increase the Monolith corruption quickly in the Last Epoch. The developers have designed the domain with a branching system where charting the optimal route is necessary.

However, before you jump into the farming loop, make sure to unlock the empowered Monolith, where corruption can be increased indefinitely, unlike the normal timeline. You can activate the empowered timeline by completing the normal versions of Spirits of Fire, The Last Ruin, and The Age of Winter.

Chart out the optimal route in the Echo web to quickly reach the Shade of Orobyss (Image via Youtube/ Tenkiei/ Eleventh Hour Games)

Now, gear up with your best Last Epoch builds for the respective class and follow the mechanics listed below to farm the Monolith corruption in Last Epoch:

The trick here is to quickly clear the nodes and Echoes to progress deeper into the web.

Try to avoid Arena Echoes at all costs, as it will take you quite some time to defeat its massive wave of enemies.

Also, refrain from taking long routes to optimize farming time.

Upon reaching the edge of the Echo web, you will come across the Shade of Orobyss. Defeat it to obtain at least +15 Corruption.

Once the shade is killed, the timeline will reset, allowing you to repeat the process.

Make sure also to beat the Timeline boss to obtain a Gaze of Orobyss. It will grant bonus corruptions every time you kill the shade.

Remember that the quality of rewards will increase significantly at high Monolith corruption. You can get rarer pieces of gear, which can be further used to craft Legendary items in Last Epoch. The only tradeoff is that corruption will also increase the domain difficulty, implying that enemies will grow stronger with each increasing level.

