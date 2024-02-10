How to increase stamina in Palworld

Boosting stamina in Palworld is important, as it directly influences your proficiency with melee weapons and the speed at which you traverse distances on foot. The process of stamina improvement is somewhat intricate but not excessively convoluted. There are many effective techniques to increase stamina in the game, including alternative methods discovered by certain YouTubers.

Follow the tips and tricks listed below to increase your stamina in Palworld.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Tips and tricks to increase stamina in Palworld

Easy method

You can use Stat Points to increase your stamina (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc., YouTube/Joy Stick News)

The simplest way to boost stamina in Palworld is by allocating Stat Points.

As you progress, your character will level up in Palworld, earning you Stat Points. These points can be used to enhance various aspects of your character, such as health, work speed, attack, and stamina.

Once you obtain a Stat Point, follow these steps:

Open the menu and navigate to the Inventory section.

On the right side of the screen, locate the character's stats.

Look for the "Enhance Stat" option and select it.

Upon selecting "Enhance Stat," you can choose which Stat to increase.

Find the Stamina category and use the "+" symbol to augment your stamina.

This process enables you to increase your stamina at the cost of one Stat Point.

Pal Stamina reduction rate

Change the settings to increase the stamina of your Pal (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.,YouTube/Games & Apps Tutorials)

In the first method, you learned how to boost your character's stamina. Through this approach, you'll discover a simple way to enhance the stamina of your Pals by adjusting the settings in Palworld. It may seem strange, but it is possible.

In Palworld, you can increase your Pal's stamina just by tweaking the settings. To achieve this, follow these instructions:

Start the game and navigate to the lower section of your screen.

Within this menu, locate the options "Delete World" and "Change World Settings".

Select "Change World Settings" and then click on "Custom Difficulty." After that, select "Custom Settings".

Scroll down until you find the setting for "Pal Stamina Reduction Rate."

Reduce the reduction rate, and your Pals will experience less stamina depletion during their activities.

Stamina glitch

You'll sustain no stamina loss while wielding melee weapons (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc., YouTube/Glitch Unlimited)

This approach differs from the aforementioned two methods, and credit goes to YouTuber Glitch Unlimited, who created a video tutorial detailing how to permanently boost your stamina in Palworld.

Follow these steps to use this method, which is tailored for enhancing stamina during melee weapon usage:

Initiate by wielding a club or bat and commence repetitive swinging.

Pause amidst swings to access your inventory and select the Sphere item.

Continuously swing the Sphere without interruption.

Execute these steps accurately, and you'll sustain no stamina loss while wielding melee weapons. Glitch Unlimited utilized a club and Sphere. While alternative weapons can be used, adhering to an expert's recommendations ensures optimal outcomes.

Check out our guides to have an easier time in-game:

Pal designs similar to Pokemon || Palworld tier list