The Final Fantasy 14 Xbox open beta is going to become playable soon. As per a developer blog shared through The Lodestone, all Xbox Series S/X owners can access the title later this month (February). What's more, the developers are eyeing a full release shortly after it, should the FF 14 Xbox open beta prove to be a successful endeavor.

Note that this open beta is currently only planned for newcomers. Account transfer from existing Square Enix profiles linked to other platforms is not possible as of now.

The Xbox open beta will involve the base game's free trial version. As such, all the limitations of a Final Fantasy 14 free trial account will apply to it. The full release of this title will let you upgrade to its complete version, although this will reportedly require an active Xbox Game Pass plan.

When is the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox open beta going to start?

The Final Fantasy 14 Xbox open beta is going live on February 21, 2024, at 12 am PT (3 am ET). It will be a global release, meaning gamers across all regions will get to jump into the experience at the same time. This is, of course, barring any technical delays, as well as queue times.

How to join Final Fantasy 14 Xbox open beta

Final Fantasy 14 is an online-only game, even if you choose to play it solo, and this also goes for its open beta for Xbox. Depending on your connectivity and privacy options, you may have to tinker with your device's settings:

To begin with, go to your Multiplayer settings through Settings > Account > Privacy & online safety > Xbox privacy > View details & customize> Communication & Multiplayer

Make sure the options are set to the recommended settings as follows:

You can join cross-network play Allow You can join multiplayer games Allow Others can communicate via voice, texts, and invites Everybody Outgoing voice and text communication outside of Xbox Everybody

Alternatively, you can also change these settings through a browser by visiting the Xbox account management page.

The settings can also be changed via browser (Image via Microsoft)

Next, go to Settings > Account > Privacy & online safety > Xbox privacy > View details & customize> Game Content

Set the See and upload community creations setting to Everybody

Once you have confirmed these settings, you should head over to Microsoft Store. After the open beta goes live, you can download the game directly from it by looking up "Final Fantasy XIV." This is what you need to do to play the free trial:

On the product page, go to the Advanced menu marked with an ellipsis, and select Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial.

After the program finishes downloading, the installation wizard will take you through the rest of the process.

When will Final Fantasy 14 Xbox open beta end?

Currently, no official information regarding how long the Xbox Final Fantasy 14 open beta will last is available. Going by the only other console-based open beta for this title that went live on PS5 in 2021, one can expect it to end sometime in March or early April 2024.

