Is Final Fantasy 14 free to play? Free trial limitations explored

The Final Fantasy 14 free trial can provide a comprehensive free-to-play experience, since only a few features are restricted to deter botters. In contrast, the full version of the game functions on a subscription-based model, similar to World of Warcraft. This requires you to purchase the base game and subsequent expansions. You must also pay a monthly subscription fee to access everything the game offers.

The title features one of the most captivating storylines in the MMORPG genre, so it is definitely worth checking out. This article will cover all features included in the Final Fantasy 14 free trial.

Final Fantasy 14 free trial experience: What does it cover?

Some of the core features included in the Final Fantasy 14 free trial are the following:

All content included in the base game and the first two expansions

A Realm Reborn

Heavensward

Stormblood

Playable races

Hyur: Midlander and Highlander

Midlander and Highlander Elezen: Wildwood and Duskwight

Wildwood and Duskwight Lalafell: Plainsfolk and Dunesfolk

Plainsfolk and Dunesfolk Roegadyn: Sea Wolves and Hellguard

Sea Wolves and Hellguard Miqo'te: Seeker of the Sun and Seeker of the Moon

Seeker of the Sun and Seeker of the Moon Au Ra: Raen and Xaela

Jobs

Paladin

Warrior

Dark Knight

White Mage

Scholar

Astrologian

Monk

Dragoon

Ninja

Bard

Machinist

Black Mage

Summoner

Samurai

Red Mage

Blue Mage (Limited job)

Miscellaneous features

Crafting

Fishing

Outfit system

Mini-games in Gold Saucer

Here are the restrictions applied to the free trial:

Level capped at 70.

You can possess a maximum of 300,000 Gil.

You can't use the "shout," "yell," or "tell" in-game chat options.

You cannot access the market board.

You can't trade with other players.

You can't send in-game letters using the moogle delivery service.

You can't hire retainers.

You can't create a new Linkshell or Cross-World Linkshell.

You can't create or join a Free Company.

You can't assemble a party.

You can't participate in Crystalline Conflict, Rival Wings, or Frontline.

Ultimate Raids are inaccessible, including The Unending Coil of Bahamut and The Weapon's Refrain.

Comparing Final Fantasy 14 free trial to the Starter Edition

The Stormblood expansion is now included in the Starter Edition (Image via Square Enix)

The Starter Edition, priced at $19.99, comprises all the features available in the free trial and none of the restrictions. This includes the base game with the first two expansions and a 30-day free subscription. After the complimentary subscription period, you must purchase the monthly subscription separately to play the game.

The entry membership tier for a 30-day subscription costs $12.99, while the standard tier is available for $14.99. The entry-level version is sufficient for a satisfactory gaming experience. The only benefit provided by the standard version is the ability to have a maximum of 40 characters per Physical Data Center. The entry version, on the other hand, allows only eight.

As the free trial provides a similar experience to the Starter Edition without necessitating a monthly subscription, it's quite appealing for newcomers eager to explore the game. It offers over 200 hours of free content and allows one to easily determine whether they should invest in the full version of the game with all expansions.

