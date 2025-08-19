The maximum level in Odin Valhalla Rising is 70, which means you'll spend a lot of time grinding in the title. Once you hit this level, you'll gain access to end-game content and activities that will allow you to rub shoulders with other elite players. With four classes and a total of eight subclasses to choose from, if nothing else, you will be spoiled for choice.
That being said, knowing how to level up fast in Odin Valhalla Rising will save you time and allow you to try out other classes.
Ways to level up fast in Odin Valhalla Rising
There are several ways to level up fast in Odin Valhalla Rising, but all of them do involve you playing actively for the most part. Here's what you need to know.
Main Quest
The best way to level up early is to complete the Mainstory Quests. These reward XP, and unlock important in-game mechanics such as:
- World Bosses
- Daily and Weekly Dungeons
- Codex entries and Rune slots
- Auction House access
At this point, you may be rushing to take on mobs, but don't. Focus on learning Quests through Midgard before moving on to Jotunheim and beyond.
Daily and Town Quests
Once you've started on the Main Quests and have got a grasp of the basics, you'll want to begin the Daily and Town Quests. Here's what you need to know:
- Daily Quests: Up to nine per region that will refresh every day and reward decent XP, as well as crafting materials and gold.
- Town Quests: Reward bonus XP and crafting items, which may seem all but useless, but they will add up, especially early on.
Aside from the XP, this is also a good way to explore regions that you wouldn't normally venture into. Your inventory will also remain stocked.
Dungeons and Raids
Dungeons and Raids can often be challenging in Odin Valhalla Rising, but they are a great way to get good loot and XP. Here's what else you can expect to get by completing them:
- Gold
- Material to upgrade gear
- Codex unlocks
Dungeons can be done one hour daily, whereas Raid Bosses can be done up to three times for free per day.
Join a Guild
While Guilds are a social construct, they are useful in many ways. You can get the following perks by joining one in Odin Valhalla Rising:
- Passive stat bonuses
- Access to exclusive Guild Dungeons and Bosses
- Guild Coins to buy upgrade mats and gear
This is all aside from XP, and the fact that you'll have a group of players willing to help you level up and farm if needed.
AFK XP
This is a useful method to gain XP, but it has its risks. You can AFK farm a decent amount of XP while you're away from the game, but you need to ensure it's done in areas that don't have high-level enemies.
Read more Odin Valhalla Rising articles here: