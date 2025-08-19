The maximum level in Odin Valhalla Rising is 70, which means you'll spend a lot of time grinding in the title. Once you hit this level, you'll gain access to end-game content and activities that will allow you to rub shoulders with other elite players. With four classes and a total of eight subclasses to choose from, if nothing else, you will be spoiled for choice.

Ad

That being said, knowing how to level up fast in Odin Valhalla Rising will save you time and allow you to try out other classes.

Ways to level up fast in Odin Valhalla Rising

There are several ways to level up fast in Odin Valhalla Rising, but all of them do involve you playing actively for the most part. Here's what you need to know.

Ad

Trending

Main Quest

Play the Main Quest to earn XP and progress (Image via Kakao Games)

The best way to level up early is to complete the Mainstory Quests. These reward XP, and unlock important in-game mechanics such as:

Ad

World Bosses

Daily and Weekly Dungeons

Codex entries and Rune slots

Auction House access

At this point, you may be rushing to take on mobs, but don't. Focus on learning Quests through Midgard before moving on to Jotunheim and beyond.

Daily and Town Quests

Once you've started on the Main Quests and have got a grasp of the basics, you'll want to begin the Daily and Town Quests. Here's what you need to know:

Ad

Daily Quests : Up to nine per region that will refresh every day and reward decent XP, as well as crafting materials and gold.

: Up to nine per region that will refresh every day and reward decent XP, as well as crafting materials and gold. Town Quests: Reward bonus XP and crafting items, which may seem all but useless, but they will add up, especially early on.

Aside from the XP, this is also a good way to explore regions that you wouldn't normally venture into. Your inventory will also remain stocked.

Dungeons and Raids

Ad

Dungeons and Boss Raids provide a lot of XP (Image via Kakao Games)

Dungeons and Raids can often be challenging in Odin Valhalla Rising, but they are a great way to get good loot and XP. Here's what else you can expect to get by completing them:

Ad

Gold

Material to upgrade gear

Codex unlocks

Dungeons can be done one hour daily, whereas Raid Bosses can be done up to three times for free per day.

Join a Guild

Join a Guild to play with others (Image via Kakao Games)

While Guilds are a social construct, they are useful in many ways. You can get the following perks by joining one in Odin Valhalla Rising:

Ad

Passive stat bonuses

Access to exclusive Guild Dungeons and Bosses

Guild Coins to buy upgrade mats and gear

This is all aside from XP, and the fact that you'll have a group of players willing to help you level up and farm if needed.

AFK XP

This is a useful method to gain XP, but it has its risks. You can AFK farm a decent amount of XP while you're away from the game, but you need to ensure it's done in areas that don't have high-level enemies.

Ad

Read more Odin Valhalla Rising articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More