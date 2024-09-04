How to Like a Best Builds CAMP in Fallout 76

The Best Builds C.A.M.P. feature has been introduced in Fallout 76 with the new Milepost Zero update. Although the new update lacks the promised Caravan feature, there's still a lot for fans to explore. In fact, it has already overhauled the legendary crafting system and introduced a convenient Vendor history log.

Similarly, the Best Builds option has piqued everyone's interest. This new feature allows players to share their amazing engineering marvels with the community, while also voting on other builds with a 'like.'

This article will highlight everything you need to know about the Best Builds feature in Fallout 76.

How to 'like' the Best Build in Fallout 76

Look for this symbol on your map (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

To 'like' a Best Build, you first need to find one. Keep an eye out for blue and yellow house marks on the paper map. These are the markers that indicate Best Builds. Once you find one, go to the location or fast-travel to it and press the indicated button. In most cases, it is 'M' on your keyboard.

Upon pressing the button, you will be taken to the paper map where you have the option to 'like' the build. Do note that if you have a daily mission where you have to like four Builds, you can simply like and unlike the same build four times to complete it.

How to submit your build for Best Builds in Fallout 76

Learn how to submit your builds (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

In Fallout 76, you get to build your own base, also known as the C.A.M.P. If you believe your base deserves more recognition, you can submit it for Best Builds. To do so, open the map and select the 'C.A.M.P. slots' list. After that, select the base you want to submit.

You will then enter the submission window, during which you can take some snaps of your C.A.M.P. and assign special identifiers that will help other players recognize it.

If you update your C.A.M.P., you can easily resubmit the new design without losing any likes that the previous one gained. You just need to visit the 'C.A.M.P. slots' list and click on the Manage Best Builds option to update it.

