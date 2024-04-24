Beer in Black Desert Online is a special food item that you can craft or buy from the market. Unlike regular consumable items, this alcoholic beverage is not for your character but for the workers you can hire. Through the worker system, you can enlist NPCs to aid in tasks like resource gathering, crafting, gardening, construction, and even investing in banks. However, these workers expend stamina, which can be replenished using items like beer.

This article covers everything you need to know about crafting beer in Black Desert Online, including its recipe and the process.

Beer recipe in Black Desert Online

Here are the list of items required to make beer in Black Desert Online:

5x Grains: These include Oats, Barley, Corn, Wheat, and Potato. Instead of using five Grains of basic quality, you can also use one top-quality or two high-quality ones.

1x Sugar

2x Leavening Agent

6x Mineral Water: With your Crafting at Apprentice level, you'll only require five Mineral Water.

You can gather Grains like Wheat, Corn, and Potatoes yourself, while the other ingredients can be purchased from a tavern vendor typically found in all major cities.

How and where to gather Grains in Black Desert Online

While farming Grains yourself is possible, it can be time-consuming. Hiring workers to gather this ingredient is a more efficient method.

Here are the optimal locations for farming Grains in the early to mid-game:

Toscani Farm in the Balenos region (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Two Corn nodes at Toscani Farm

Bartali Farm in the Balenos region (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Potatoes nodes at Bartali Farm

Northern Wheat Plantation in Calpheon region (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Wheat and Barley nodes at Northern Wheat Plantation

How to make beer in Black Desert Online

You can purchase a house with Contribution Points (Image via Pearl Abyss || hyperglhf/YouTube)

To brew beer in Black Desert Online, you'll need a Cooking Utensil, which can be installed inside a house. Houses are obtained by accessing the World Map, choosing a town, and purchasing available properties using Contribution Points. These points are earned through questing in Black Desert Online.

After acquiring a house, you'll need to obtain or craft a Cooking Utensil. You can purchase a Basic Cooking Utensil or a Balenos Traditional Cooking Utensil from a tavern vendor. While the former has 100 durability points and no additional bonuses, the latter offers 500 durability points but comes with a penalty of increased cooking time by five seconds.

You can also acquire Cooking Utensils with reduced cooking time and increased durability from the Central Market.

Making beer in Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss || NedSlanders/YouTube)

After obtaining your preferred Cooking Utensil, access the Cooking Menu and add the precise amount of ingredients specified in the recipe. Adding the incorrect amount will result in a failed crafting attempt. Once prepared, you can cook as much beer as you desire.

