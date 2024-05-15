How to make Fire Resistance Barley Wine in Valheim

Fire Resistance Barley Wine in Valheim does exactly what it says on the tin. Drinking this wine will grant the user "Resistance" to fire damage. As Valheim is a vast game and filled with all kinds of perils, boosts such as the Fire Resistance Barley Wine are one of the essentials for every survivor who dreams of proving themselves worthy of Valhalla.

This upcoming survival game, inspired by the likes of Ark and Rust, has been stuck in Early Access for quite a while but has been improving rapidly with each patch, such as the recent Valheim Ashlands update. If you plan to hop into the game because of the newest update, you will need to know the basics such as brewing Fire Resistance Barley Wine in Valheim.

Steps for crafting Fire Resistance Barley Wine in Valheim

The Perils of Valhalla (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Like most survival games, Valheim puts a high emphasis on crafting. The game has a vast directory of materials and consumables that give various boosts necessary for surviving the harsh lands, including shelter, weapons, and wines.

Fire Resistance Barley Wine is a craftable mead that adds fire "Resistance" to the drinker. To make this mead, you first need the wine base; the one needed here is Barley wine base: Fire resistance. Prepare it by mixing the ingredients in a Cauldron.

To prepare the base, you need the following ingredients:

10x Barley

10x Cloudberries

The recipe for the base unlocks as soon as you gather the ingredients, and the Cauldron is built.

Once you've prepared the base, you'll need the Fermenter to prepare the wine. To craft the Fermenter, you need,

30x Fine wood

5x Bronze

10x Resin

Once the Fermenter is built, the base and the wine-making process will begin. It takes two in-game days to prepare the wine. When it is completed, for each wine base used, you will receive six wines.

What is Fire Resistance Barley Wine in Valheim?

You will need all the help you can get (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Drinking the wine makes the drinker “Resistant” to Fire Damage. As the game's directory suggests, being Resistant reduces the damage caused by the element by 50%. This means after drinking Fire Resistance Barley Wine you will take 50% less damage from fire.

