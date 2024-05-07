How to tame Asksvin and breed in Valheim

In Valheim, Asksvins are powerful creatures that players can use in battles. These creatures are native to the Ashlands and belong to the demon faction. They are extremely potent and hostile, requiring players to be weary when approaching them. However, their strength and hostility make them a great tame. Asksvins are also rideable, offering players protection while traversing through the vast lands of the game.

While the creature is a strong and worthy companion once tamed, not many know how to tame it. That said, this article will explain everything you need to know about taming an Asksvin in Valheim.

How to tame an Asksvin in Valheim

Players can get the monster aggro and lure it into the pit to start the taming process (Image via Iron Gate Studio )

Taming an Asksvin can be challenging and requires proper resources and patience. To tame an Asksvin, you must first find an area where they spawn. Asksvin are shiny and have green skin making them easily visible but usually spawn in difficult biomes.

Once you’ve located the creature, maintain a safe distance from it and do not let it see you, as it can get agro, ruining the entire taming process. You must first build a trap before approaching the monster.

An Asksvin can be trapped in two ways; one is in a walled area and another is in a pit. These monsters are quite powerful and infamous for breaking walls or jumping out of them if not built properly. You are suggested to dig a pit and trap them in it to make the taming process efficient. While digging the hole, make sure it is deep so that the Asksvin can’t jump out of it.

Once the trap has been made, you can approach the Asksvin and get them aggressive at which point they will start chasing. You can lure the monster inside the pit and get out of it quickly while the monster gets stuck in it.

After trapping the monster, throw berries in the pit for taming. You can either use Fiddlehead or Smokepuff berries; both work well for the taming process. For the taming process to start, they must not be hungry or alerted, and the one taming it must be nearby. Once all three conditions have been met, you will start taming the Asksvin in Valheim, symbolized by little heart shapes coming out of the monster.

You must stay near the creature while being tamed but remain hidden and stealthy for the process to work out. Once the creature is tamed, use a saddle to ride the beast and take it back to your base.

How to breed Asksvins in Valheim

Players can leave two Asksvins together with enough food for them to start breeding (Image via Iron Gate Studio)

Unlike taming an Asksvin, breeding them can be fairly simple. Once you have tamed two or more Asksvins, you only need to throw them in a pit and give them proper food. If two of these creatures are nearby and are not hungry, there is a good chance they will breed. Once the Asksvins start breeding, the process will be symbolized by pink hearts bursting out of them.

The world of Valheim has various creatures, but unlike most, Asksvins lay eggs. To hatch the eggs, you need to provide them warmth, which can be done by lighting a fire nearby. In fact, light a fire near the pit with all the Asksvins or take the egg near a fire; the egg will hatch either way.

You can hover over the egg to check if it is warm or cold. Once you’ve done everything correctly, you’ll have an army of Asksvins in Valheim, which you can use for fighting or kill them using melee weapons for various resources such as Hide and tails.