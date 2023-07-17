How to make an Infinite Barrier build for all classes in Diablo 4

Achieving an absurdly high attack power in Diablo 4 is something that every player aims to build their character for. However, the Barrier Generation is one of the best and most neglected combat features in this title. Getting healed constantly and having a barrier to protect you infinitely is the ideal buff that you need to neglect damage.

However, the best part of this build is that it can be used with all the various classes in the game. You will need a set of important Legendary Aspects and have to unlock certain healing skills from your Skill Tree in Diablo 4.

What sort of skills must you target in Diablo 4 for this build?

As mentioned earlier, you must aim to gain Barrier Generation and Maximum Life/Healing skills in the game. For example, if you have a Rogue character, the best starting point would be to use Twisting Blades or Flurry with the Siphoning Strikes Passive. Every skill tree has various other healing passives, which are highly important for this build.

The best skills to unlock for each class in this build are:

Rogue: Siphoning Strikes and Enhanced Flurry Necromancer: Dreadful Blood Mist and Drain Vitality Druid: Fierce Earth Spike, Enhanced Maul, and Natural Trample Barbarian: Enhanced Stun, Thick Skin, and Counteroffensive Sorcerer: Potent Warding, Ice Armor, and Protection

Best Aspects for this build in Diablo 4

Although there are several class-specific Legendary Aspects that you could utilize for this build in Diablo 4, we will only be looking at the general Aspects.

As mentioned earlier, this build is entirely based on Barrier Generation and Health Regeneration. Hence, even if you want a different Aspect, ensure it is somewhere around this domain to maximize output.

The Temerity Pants are the best for this build in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment, d4builds.gg)

However, you must aim to get the Temerity pants in World Tier 4 as it has the best Aspect for this build in Diablo 4. With the Temerity pants, effects that Heal you beyond 100% Life grant you a Barrier up to [40 - 80%] of your Maximum Life that lasts 8 seconds.

The best Legenadary Aspects for this build are:

Aspect of Disobedience: You gain [0.25 - 0.50%] increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to [25.00 - 50.00%]. Aspect of the Protector: Damaging an Elite enemy grants you a Barrier absorbing up to [X] damage for 10 seconds. This effect can only happen once every 30 seconds. Aspect of the Crowded Sage: You Heal for [X] Life per second for each Close enemy, up to [X] Life per second. Starlight Aspect: Gain [10 - 20] of your Primary Resource for every 25% of your Life that you Heal.

These are the prime points you need to remember before opting for this build in Diablo 4. Keep in mind that this was a generalized build guide that just covered the major points that involved all the classes. Hence, depending on your character's base HP, you might need to tweak a bit on your Paragon Board to achieve the best results.