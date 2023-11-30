How many acts are there in Diablo 4?

It's been a good few months since Diablo 4 went live. The game is currently in its second season and follows a storyline that involves a vampire. Over the past few months, the game has transformed a lot. The developers have also brought a lot of changes related to this title's mechanics. It's also worth noting that this title has a lot of content to go around now.

Diablo 4 essentially is a live service game, so the amount of content that it has to offer is an important aspect. That said, here's a quick rundown of the number of acts in this title.

All Diablo 4 acts, explored

Expand Tweet

The base game contains four distinct acts. These focus on the journey of the player as they're introduced to the Sanctuary and Lilith's influence. Over the course of this title's entire campaign, gamers will be introduced to the Cathedral of Light and the angel, Inarius, as well.

As the story progresses, players slowly uncover the ongoing struggle between the former and Lilith's hordes. The campaign in Diablo 4 finally culminates in Lilith killing Inarius, and then the gamer has to slay the antagonist as well. Before that happens, the player also finds an unlikely ally in Mephisto — the Lord of Hatred — who is sealed away in a Soul Crystal.

After Lilith has been slain, the story veers off into seasonal content, where fans are exposed to different problems that have been plaguing the Sanctuary since Lilith's arrival. A new expansion, known as the Vessel of Hatred, which is slated for a 2024 release, will see the return of Mephisto. The extent of its story-related content isn't known yet, but a new region and a new class will be added with this launch.

Expand Tweet

There is a lot of content for players to enjoy after they've completed the four acts in Diablo 4. However, they will have to make a character for the Seasonal realm in order to enjoy the Seasonal storyline and its content. There are also five different endgame bosses that gamers can choose to summon and defeat. These foes will be available in both the Eternal and Seasonal realms.

In no way is the campaign in Diablo 4 lackluster. The storytelling is on point, but its only drawback is the delayed access to mounts. Players will be able to use mounts in Act 4, which is the final act in this game.

So unless they've made their way to Act 4, traversing the lands can be slightly slow. Other than that, there aren't any major issues that players will face while completing the campaign.