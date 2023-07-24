Diablo 4 Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon guide, rewards, and more

Diablo 4 introduces the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon, where you will face a series of battles that present a significant challenge. You will face off against mighty Knight bosses and the ultimate Dungeon boss, called The Curator, in these encounters. To partake in this thrilling challenge, you must first complete the main campaign of Diablo 4. Additionally, access to the Dungeon requires being on World Tier 2.

By successfully finishing the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4, you will gain access to World Tier 3, Nightmare difficulty. You can enter this Dungeon through the Kyovashad region, and it is advised that participants should be at least level 50.

This article provides valuable insights into completing the challenge of the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4.

How to find the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4

To embark on the challenge of the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon, follow these steps to locate it:

Begin by heading to the Kyovashad region.

Upon arrival, go to the World Tier Statue.

Interact with the World Tier Statue, and you'll be presented with different World Tier options.

Choose the second option, World Tier 2, Veteran.

Once you've selected World Tier 2, the Cathedral of Light will become accessible.

Upon interacting with the World Tier Statue, the icon representing the Cathedral of Light will promptly appear on your map. Once you're done with the statue, head towards the northern side and enter the sacred location. Within this holy place, you will engage with the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon challenge.

Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4: Phase 1

Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon challenge. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

At the beginning of the challenge, you will encounter some Knight bosses known as Revenant Knights and their allies, presenting a tough battle. Your goal is to conquer five Knight bosses in order to obtain the Animus. Once you have it, deposit it into the Animus Urn to advance further in your challenge.

After that, you will be rewarded with various valuable items and a substantial amount of gold. During the encounter with the Revenant Knight bosses, maintain a safe distance as they possess Lightning Enchantment and unleash powerful lightning strikes.

Knight bosses in the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rewards you will receive in this phase:

Golds

Silver Gougers

Bastard Sword

Fur-Lined Robe

Outsider's Gloves

Simple Dagger

Military Sword

Warrior's Shield

Heavy Chestplate

Falchion

Outsider's Boots

Ring

Place the Animus into the Animus Urn (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As you progress further, you will encounter smaller enemies. Defeating these foes will grant you additional gold rewards. The numbers increase as you journey further, and eliminating them will yield even more valuable items and gold. Once you place the Animus into the Animus Urn, the locked door will unlock, allowing you to progress.

Your ultimate goal now is to reach the High Council Court. Move forward and be prepared to encounter additional Knight bosses and their minions. Upon reaching the High Council Court, you will encounter five powerful bosses known as the Sacred Physician, Grand Inquisitor, Lord Commander, Devoted Champion, and the High Council.

Your next task will be to interact with the Teleporter (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To defeat the High Council boss, your focus should be to take down his commanders first. Also, avoid being caught by the potent lightning-based attack of the High Council, which strikes in multiple directions. After defeating all the bosses, your next task will be to interact with the Teleporter to advance in your challenge.

Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4: Phase 2 (Reliquary of Erudition)

Reliquary of Erudition in Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reliquary of Erudition is the second and final stage of the Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4, where you will confront the powerful boss known as The Curator. Upon reaching this location, advance through the dungeon and slay all the enemies in your path. As you continue forward, the number of enemies will increase, posing a greater challenge to accomplish your objective.

Overcome these adversaries to progress further, and eventually, your current objective will reveal the specific number of remaining enemies. Focus on eliminating the remaining enemies to accomplish this task. Once completed, your final objective will be to make your way to the Curator's Chamber.

Rewards available during this phase include:

Golds

Emerald

Greater Shields

Falchion

Guard

Weathered Breeches

Nazar

Treads

The boss will drop the following rewards:

Golds

Helm

Amulet

Heavy Pants

Strider's Handwraps

As you prepare to face the boss, bear in mind their teleporting abilities, formidable projectile attacks, six deadly paths emerging from the ground, and powerful tornadoes. The chamber where this epic battle unfolds is vast, so use it wisely. If you are a melee player, ensure to maintain a safe distance, while ranged players should take advantage of the chamber's space to launch their attacks strategically.

Unleash a barrage of heavy attacks on the boss. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After The Curator initiates its attacks, it periodically pauses, providing an opportunity for melee players to capitalize on these breaks by executing heavy attacks. On the other hand, if you are a ranged player, you can consistently unleash a barrage of heavy attacks on the boss without interruption.

By skillfully blocking the boss' assaults and retaliating with powerful strikes, you will ultimately triumph over the Curator. Your victory will be rewarded with a substantial amount of gold, as well as other valuable items such as the Helm, Amulet, Heavy Pants, and Strider's Handwraps.