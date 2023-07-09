How to open a Mutterlock Chest in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is a game that is full of secrets. Even a month after its release, players still come across elements that were previously undiscovered in the game. For example, the Mutterlock Chest is an item that gamers have just started encountering. As a game, this title doesn't present that many puzzles for players to solve, and the ones associated aren't elaborate.

Chests in Diablo 4 have always been objects of interest to players. While most of them contain gold and random pieces of loot, all contain at least one health potion. This comes in especially handy while exploring the open world. Having said that, here's how players can unlock a Mutterlock Chest.

How to open a Diablo 4 Mutterlock Chest

Diablo 4's Mutterlock Chests are rather interesting. They look quite similar to Silent Chests. While the latter requires you to open them with Whispering Keys, the former necessitates uttering a phrase. Mutterlock is a puzzle-oriented chest, and you will have to select the correct option to access the rewards hidden inside it.

Three words need to be said in the right order when it comes to unlocking these chests: Birth, Life, and Death. Close to Mutterlock Chests, you will come across three stone structures. When you approach these, you will see one of those above options. Interact with the structures in the aforementioned order of terms.

After that, you will have to interact with the Mutterlock Chest and select the correct phrase based on those words from the list of options.

It's believed that you have just one try to unlock these Diablo 4 Mutterlock Chests. If you select the wrong phrase, the chests disappear into thin air.

Diablo 4 Mutterlock Chest locations and rewards

As of now, players have reported coming across these chests inside dungeons only. They are yet to encounter them in the Sanctuary's open areas. It's also unclear if these chests have a higher spawn rate in higher-tier Nightmare dungeons, but it's highly likely that is the case.

Considering that puzzles are associated with it, Mutterlock Chests' rewards should be good. As for the gear drops, there's a high chance that you might come across at least one Legendary item from them, along with multiple Rare and Magic ones. If you're really unlucky, there's always a high chance of you acquiring items of Common rarity in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes