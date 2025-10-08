How to preload Blue Protocol Star Resonance (PC)

Blue Protocol Star Resonance is finally ready to preload on PC, via Steam and the standard PC Client. A game that we thought was never going to show up, due to Bandai Namco Online ceasing development on it. Now launching with the subheading Star Resonance, the anime-styled action MMO is coming to both PC and Mobile Devices on October 9, 2025. Depending on your internet connection, you may want to load the game just a little bit early.

No matter what PC platform you want to preload Blue Protocol Star Resonance on, we’re here to make sure you get the game downloaded well ahead of the official launch. Here’s everything you need to know about all three platforms.

How to preload Blue Protocol Star Resonance on PC via Steam and PC Client

Whether you’re planning on playing Blue Protocol Star Resonance on Steam or the standalone PC Client, the preload process has already begun. While we anticipate more people playing on Steam than anywhere else, we’re including instructions for all three platforms, just in case.

It won't take long before you can dive into this action/anime MMO (Image via A Plus)

Steam Instructions

Open the Steam Client and search for Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, or click this link to open Steam in your browser.

Click Pre-Load Game

Ensure you have at least 26GB available, and pick a hard drive location

Click Install

While this game will be on the Epic Games Store, it’s not available for preload on that platform, as of October 8, 2025. If it should be available to preload later today, search for Blue Protocol: Star Resonance and see if anything changes. Here’s how to download the game for the PC Client:

PC Client Instructions

Click this link to visit the game’s website

Click the “PC” button on the main page

Once the client has downloaded, open it up wherever you downloaded it to

Select whether you want it installed for just your login on your PC, or for anyone

Select your install destination on your PC

Check the “Run Blue Protocol” box, and click Finish

Change the Install Location in the stand-alone client if necessary, and click “Download”

If prompted about your Firewall, select “Allow”

Ensure you have at least 23GB spare hard drive space

Once either of those steps are done, the game will be ready to launch, when Blue Protocol Star Resonance launches on October 9, 2025. If you’re looking for a flashy, fun anime MMO, this could be the game for you.

