How to preload Blue Protocol Star Resonance (PC)

Blue Protocol Star Resonance is finally ready to preload on PC, via Steam and the standard PC Client. A game that we thought was never going to show up, due to Bandai Namco Online ceasing development on it. Now launching with the subheading Star Resonance, the anime-styled action MMO is coming to both PC and Mobile Devices on October 9, 2025. Depending on your internet connection, you may want to load the game just a little bit early.
No matter what PC platform you want to preload Blue Protocol Star Resonance on, we’re here to make sure you get the game downloaded well ahead of the official launch. Here’s everything you need to know about all three platforms.
How to preload Blue Protocol Star Resonance on PC via Steam and PC Client
Whether you’re planning on playing Blue Protocol Star Resonance on Steam or the standalone PC Client, the preload process has already begun. While we anticipate more people playing on Steam than anywhere else, we’re including instructions for all three platforms, just in case.
Steam Instructions
- Open the Steam Client and search for Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, or click this link to open Steam in your browser.
- Click Pre-Load Game
- Ensure you have at least 26GB available, and pick a hard drive location
- Click Install
While this game will be on the Epic Games Store, it’s not available for preload on that platform, as of October 8, 2025. If it should be available to preload later today, search for Blue Protocol: Star Resonance and see if anything changes. Here’s how to download the game for the PC Client:
PC Client Instructions
- Click this link to visit the game’s website
- Click the “PC” button on the main page
- Once the client has downloaded, open it up wherever you downloaded it to
- Select whether you want it installed for just your login on your PC, or for anyone
- Select your install destination on your PC
- Check the “Run Blue Protocol” box, and click Finish
- Change the Install Location in the stand-alone client if necessary, and click “Download”
- If prompted about your Firewall, select “Allow”
- Ensure you have at least 23GB spare hard drive space
Once either of those steps are done, the game will be ready to launch, when Blue Protocol Star Resonance launches on October 9, 2025. If you’re looking for a flashy, fun anime MMO, this could be the game for you.
Check out our other MMO guides and features
- Is Blue Protocol Star Resonance a gacha game?
- WoW Legion Remix: What are the best classes to play?
- Final Fantasy XIV: How to upgrade Monster Hunter Veldian weapons (Guardian Arkveld)