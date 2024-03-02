"How rare is this???": Palworld player shares extremely rare Pal encounter

Finding Lucky Pals in Palworld is incredibly rare. It becomes exponentially more sporadic when it comes to boss Pals. Redditor u/Axljio recently took to the r/Palworld forum to share their once-in-a-blue-moon encounter with a Lucky (Shiny) Jormuntide Ignis while they were cruising through one of the many sanctuaries in the game.

The player was baffled by their find and asked:

“How rare is this???”

Anyone in their shoes would be equally stumped to encounter a wild Lucky Pal of this rarity. Given how seldom one comes across Lucky Boss Pals in Palworld, it would be a shame if u/Axljio failed to capture this Jormuntide Ignis.

Palworld player stunned after they encountered a Lucky (Shiny) Jormuntide Ignis

u/Axljio's Reddit post consists of two pictures, one of which shows the original poster riding their Beakon and cruising through one of the many sanctuaries in the game. That is when they came across a Lucky Jormuntide Ignis. This Pal is pretty rare to come by, and the fact that it is a Lucky variant makes this encounter really special.

The second picture shows a level 50 Lucky Jormuntide Ignis with its back turned to the player, who was standing on a ledge above.

Comment byu/Axljio from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

The Reddit community was quick to comment on how incredibly rare this encounter was. One player commented that they had to spend an entire week to have a similar encounter by resetting Pal encounters in Palworld's sanctuary. While resetting might be easy, it can quickly become monotonous if you are not doing any other activities besides that.

Comment byu/Axljio from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

u/Axljio posted a third picture in the comment section showing that they managed to capture the Lucky Jormuntide Ignis. People were joyous when they saw a successful capture, to say the least.

Comment byu/Axljio from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Comment byu/Axljio from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Another player voiced a query regarding the importance of Lucky Pals in this game. u/N_Rage said Lucky Pals are usually a novelty, but there was a purpose that made a Lucky Jormuntide Ignis worth the trouble.

They went on to explain how Jormuntide Ignis is one of the best Pals to have for Kindling tasks at your base. The Lucky Passive Skill adds +15% work speed, and that makes the Pal much more efficient at what they do. This is a significant boost for people who like to bake Cakes for breeding in Palworld.

As a result, having a Lucky Jormuntide Ignis means you can breed this Pal with another one that has good Passive Skills. Upon doing this, you will get a Jormuntide Ignis with even better stats and Passive Skills for your baking needs.