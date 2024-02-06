All Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld and where to find them

While you can find most standard critters in the wild, there are also several Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld. These rare creatures can only be caught by traveling to one of the three Wildlife Sanctuaries spread throughout the Palpagos region. These are some of the most dangerous areas on the map; going unprepared can prove fatal.

However, the awesome creatures here are well worth the effort. This article will cover all the Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld and where to find them.

All Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld

Wildlife Sanctuary Pals can be tough to beat (Image from Pocketpair)

Before you head in to try and capture all the Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld, you might want to level up a bit since these are some of the best in the game. These are spread across three islands, one is located at (95, -729), the second is located at (-662, -116), and finally, the third one is at (665, 645).

Here is a list of all Wildlife Sanctuary Pals:

Penking

Vaelet

Elphidran

Azurobe

Petallia

Grizzbolt

Eikthyrdeer Terra

Incineram Noct

Verdash

Kingpaca

Wumpo Botan

Quivern

Menasting

Jormuntide Ignis

Bushi

Fenglope

Blazemut

Astegon

Lyleen

Faleris

Orserk

Shadowbeak

If you manage to catch all of these, there isn't a single obstacle in the game that you can't overcome. These Wildlife Sanctuary Pals are very strong and will boost your collection. Let's take a closer look at these Pals and their locations.

1) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Penking

Penking in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Ice/Water

Ice/Water Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1 Work Suitability: Can be used for Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), Watering (Level 2), Mining (Level 2), and Cooling (Level 2)

Can be used for Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), Watering (Level 2), Mining (Level 2), and Cooling (Level 2) Weakness: Electric

Electric Partner Skill: Brave Sailor

Penkings are perfect all-rounders and can do pretty much everything for your base. Moreover, their impressive arsenal makes them pretty strong in battle. You can find these in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1, and make sure to take Electric-type Pals with you to capture them easily.

2) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Vaelet

Vaelet in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Grass

Grass Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1 Work Suitability: Can be used for Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 1), Planting (Level 2), Gathering (Level 2), and Medicine Production (Level 3)

Can be used for Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 1), Planting (Level 2), Gathering (Level 2), and Medicine Production (Level 3) Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Purification of Gaia

Much like Penkings, Vaelets are also excellent all-rounders. Moreover, their Partner Skill results in more items being dropped when you defeat a Pal. However, they have Medicine Production (Level 3), which is hard to come by, so you might want to station this Pal in your base. You can find them in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1.

3) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Elphidran

Elphidran in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Dragon

Dragon Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1 Work Suitability: Can be used for Lumbering (Level 2)

Can be used for Lumbering (Level 2) Weakness: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Amicable Holy Dragon

Elphidrans are one of the most unique-looking Pals in Palworld. They are decent at lumbering, but they more than make up for their shortcomings with their prowess in battle. Their Partner Skill allows you to ride them, and defeating a Dark-type Pal with Elphidran results in additional items being dropped. Elphidrans spawn in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1.

4) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Azurobe

Azurobe in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Dragon/Water

Dragon/Water Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1 Work Suitability: Can be used for Watering (Level 3)

Can be used for Watering (Level 3) Weakness: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance

These Pals are amazing in battle and can make short work of most of your enemies. Moreover, with Watering (Level 3), they can handle most of the water-related needs for your base. Their Partner Skill allows you to ride them on water bodies, and you can find these Pals in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1.

5) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Petallia

Petallia in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Grass

Grass Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1 Work Suitability: Can be used for Planting (Level 3), Handiwork (Level 2), Medicine Production (Level 2), Transporting (Level 1), and Gathering (Level 2)

Can be used for Planting (Level 3), Handiwork (Level 2), Medicine Production (Level 2), Transporting (Level 1), and Gathering (Level 2) Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Blessing of the Flower Spirit

Out of all the Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld, Petallias are perhaps the best all-rounders, and with Planting (Level 3), you can easily leave all of your farming needs up to these Pals. While they're not that strong in battle, they make up for it with their excellent Partner Skill, which restores the player's HP in battle. You can find these Pals in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1.

6) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Grizzbolt

Grizzbolt in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Electric

Electric Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1 Work Suitability: Can be used for Handiwork (Level 2), Lumbering (Level 2), Transporting (Level 3), and Generating Electricity (Level 3)

Can be used for Handiwork (Level 2), Lumbering (Level 2), Transporting (Level 3), and Generating Electricity (Level 3) Weakness: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Yellow Tank

Grizzbolts are one of the best Electric-type Pals in Palworld. Their excellent moves make them deadly in battle, and they can easily help you meet all of your base's electricity needs. You'll want to take some Ground-type Pals with you if you're going to capture a Grizzbolt in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1.

7) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Eikthyrdeer Terra

Eikthyrdeer Terra in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Ground

Ground Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1 Work Suitability: Lumbering (Level 2)

Lumbering (Level 2) Weakness: Grass

Grass Partner Skill: Guardian of the Golden Forest

Their base variant is one of the best starter Pals in Palworld, and the Eikthyrdeer Terra doesn't disappoint either. They are adept at Lumbering (Level 2) and are lethal in battle. Moreover, their Partner Skill allows you to ride these Pals; they can even do double jumps. You can find the Eikthyrdeer Terra in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1.

8) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Incineram Noct

Incineram Noct in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Dark

Dark Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2 Work Suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 1), Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), and Mining (Level 1)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 1), Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), and Mining (Level 1) Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Flameclaw Hunter

These Wildlife Sanctuary Pals are some of the best for combat. On top of their already impressive arsenal of moves, their Partner Skill, Flameclaw Hunter, allows them to fire off a powerful Hellfire Claw at your enemies. You will want to keep Dragon-type Pals in your party to capture Incineram Noc. They can be found in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2.

9) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Verdash

Verdash in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Grass

Grass Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2 Work Suitability: Can be used for Planting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 3), Lumbering (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), and Gathering (Level 3)

Can be used for Planting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 3), Lumbering (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), and Gathering (Level 3) Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Grassland Speedster

These Bipedal Pals might even get mistaken for humans if it weren't for their huge green heads. These are some of the best Pals for Handiwork and Gathering, with both of these skills being at Level 3.

While they're not too strong in combat, their partner skill, which increases the player's speed and applies grass damage to all attacks, is incredibly useful against Ground-type Pals. You can find them wandering around Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2.

10) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Kingpaca

Kingpaca in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Neutral

Neutral Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2 Work Suitability: Can be used for Gathering (Level 1)

Can be used for Gathering (Level 1) Weakness: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: King of Muscles

Amongst all the Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld, the Kingpacas can be a little underwhelming. They're not too useful in your base, and their prowess in battle is decent at best. However, their Partner Skill, which allows you to mount them and even boosts your carrying capacity, can be very useful. You can find them in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2.

11) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Wumpo Botan

Wumpo Botan in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Grass

Grass Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2 Work Suitability: Can be used for Planting (Level 1), Handiwork (Level 2), Lumbering (Level 3), and Transporting (Level 4)

Can be used for Planting (Level 1), Handiwork (Level 2), Lumbering (Level 3), and Transporting (Level 4) Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Guardian of the Grassy Fields

These Pals will be amazing additions to your base. They excel at Transporting and are one of the few Pals to have that skill at Level 4. Moreover, they are very tough to take down in battle.

However, if you're trying to catch one of them, using Fire-type Pals will make the job easier. Their Partner skill allows you to ride them; moreover, it boosts your carrying capacity. Look for these in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2.

12) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Quivern

Quivern in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Dragon

Dragon Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2 Work Suitability: Can be used for Handiwork (Level 1), Transporting (Level 3), Gathering (Level 2), and Mining (Level 2)

Can be used for Handiwork (Level 1), Transporting (Level 3), Gathering (Level 2), and Mining (Level 2) Weakness: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Sky Dragon's Affection

These Pals are also excellent at Transporting. However, where they shine is in the midst of battle. Quiverns can sweep the floor with most Pals in the game, and their Partner Skill allows you to ride them while also enhancing Dragon attack, making them one of the best Pals for combat. You can find these Pals in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2.

13) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Menasting

Menasting in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Dark/Ground

Dark/Ground Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2 Work Suitability: Can be used for Lumbering (Level 2) and Mining (Level 3)

Can be used for Lumbering (Level 2) and Mining (Level 3) Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Steel Scorpion

Menastings are scorpion-like Pals and can easily meet all of your base's mining needs. Steel Scorpion, their Partner Skill, increases your defense in battle and results in additional item drops when defeating an Electric-type Pal. You can find them wandering around Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2.

14) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Jormuntide Ignis

Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Dragon/Fire

Dragon/Fire Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2 Work Suitability: Kindling (Level 4)

Kindling (Level 4) Weakness: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Stormbringer Lava Dragon

Out of all the Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld, this one shines the brightest. Kindling (Level 5) makes them one of the best Pals for melting ores. However, where they truly shine is in battle. Their Partner Skill allows you to ride them while also enhancing your fire attacks. You can catch these Pals in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2.

15) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Bushi

Bushi in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Fire

Fire Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 Work Suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 1), Lumbering (Level 3), Transporting (Level 2), and Gathering (Level 1)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 1), Lumbering (Level 3), Transporting (Level 2), and Gathering (Level 1) Weakness: Water

Water Partner Skill: Brandish Blade

Bushis are samurai-like Pals and are easily one of the best combat Pals in Palworld. Their Partner Skill allows them to slash their enemies with an extremely strong Iaigiri that can even one-shot a few Pals. You can find these around Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3; using Water-type Pals can make things a lot easier.

16) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Fenglope

Fenglope in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Neutral

Neutral Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 Work Suitability: Lumbering (Level 2)

Lumbering (Level 2) Weakness: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Wind and Clouds

They are one of the fastest mountable Pals in Palworld. Moreover, their Partner Skill also allows you to double jump while atop one of them. They have some amazing moves, which make them viable for most battle situations. You can find these speedy Pals running around Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3.

17) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Blazamut

Blazamut in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Fire

Fire Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 Work Suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Mining (Level 4)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Mining (Level 4) Weakness: Water

Water Partner Skill: Magma Kaiser

When it comes to firepower, none of the Wildlife Sanctuary Pals can beat a Blazamut. Moreover, their exceptional skill in Mining (Level 4) will help you take care of all your mining needs. They are one of the best Fire-type Pals, so make sure you have Water-types in your party if you plan on capturing one. You can find them in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3.

18) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Astegon

Astegon in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Dark/Dragon

Dark/Dragon Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 Work Suitability: Can be used for Handiwork (Level 1) and Mining (Level 4)

Can be used for Handiwork (Level 1) and Mining (Level 4) Weakness: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Black Ankylosaur

Astegons are colossal Pals and taking them down can be a bit of a challenge. However, using Ice-type Pals can make things a lot easier. Their Partner Skill allows you to ride them. Moreover, damage to ores is also increased while you're mounted. They are amazing at Mining (Level 4), and you can find them in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3.

19) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Lyleen

Lyleen in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Grass

Grass Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 Work Suitability: Can be used for Planting (Level 4), Handiwork (Level 3), Medicine Production (Level 3), and Gathering (Level 2)

Can be used for Planting (Level 4), Handiwork (Level 3), Medicine Production (Level 3), and Gathering (Level 2) Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Harvest Goddess

Lyleen is easily one of the best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld. While they don't deal a lot of damage in combat, their Partner Skill greatly replenishes your HP. But don't take them into battle against Fire-types as they are weak against Fire. You can find these Lyleens floating around Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3.

20) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Faleris

Faleris in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Fire

Fire Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 Work Suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Transporting (Level 3)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Transporting (Level 3) Weakness: Water

Water Partner Skill: Scorching Predator

Faleris are bird-like Pals and, as you might have guessed, their Partner Skill allows you to ride them. Moreover, Ice-type Pals drop additional items when defeated by a Faleris. They are excellent for Kindling (Level 3) and Transporting (Level 3), and you can find them flying around Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3.

21) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Orserk

Orserk in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Dragon/Electric

Dragon/Electric Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 Work Suitability: Can be used for Generating Electricity (Level 4), Handiwork (Level 3), and Transporting (Level 3)

Can be used for Generating Electricity (Level 4), Handiwork (Level 3), and Transporting (Level 3) Weakness: Ice/Ground

Ice/Ground Partner Skill: Ferocious Thunder Dragon

No one can beat an Orserk when it comes to using electricity. The same can be said about using them to power your base since Orserks are one of the few pals with Generating Electricity (Level 4). They struggle against Ice and Ground-type Pals, but can make short work of most others. You can find them in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3.

22) Wildlife Sanctuary Pals in Palworld: Shadowbeak

Shadowbeak in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element: Dark

Dark Location: Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 Work Suitability: Gathering (Level 1)

Gathering (Level 1) Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Modified DNA

Shadowbeaks are one of the coolest and most uniquely designed Pals in Palworld. They might not be very strong inside your base, but you can use them as a flying mount thanks to their Partner Skill.

These Pals can also dominate almost any battlefield, and you can catch one for yourself in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3. However, do keep some Dragon-type Pals with you if you intend to take on a Shadowbeak.

