5 best Electric-type Pals to catch in Palworld

Among all the various elements that can be caught, Electric-type Pals have made quite a name for themselves. This is due to the inclusion of electric elements like lightning bolts and thunder marks on their bodies. Showcasing high speeds as land and flying mounts, these Pals are significant assets in a player's gallery.

This article lists some of the best Electric-type Pals players can catch, some of the locations they can be found in, their weaknesses, and their various exciting Partner Skills.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 best Electric-type Pals players can catch in Palworld

1) Orserk

Orserk is the Dragon/Electric-type Pals residing in a barren habitat northeast of Palpagos (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Electric/Dragon

Electric/Dragon Location: Can be found on the island northeast of Deep Sand Dunes in Palpagos

Can be found on the island northeast of Deep Sand Dunes in Palpagos Work Suitability: Can be used for Generating Electricity (Level 4), Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 3)

Can be used for Generating Electricity (Level 4), Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 3) Weakness: Ground/Ice

Ground/Ice Partner Skill: Ferocious Thunder Dragon

Orserk is a fearsome foe that players first come across in a boss fight. This Axel and Orserk boss fight can be found in the Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre. Sporting golden-colored horns and bright yellow wings on a sleek black body, this Electric-type Pal presents its personality well as a menace.

Orserk has an inventory full of powerful Electric-type attacks such as Lightning Streak, Tri-Lightning, and Spark Blast. Its Partner Skill lets players get more drops upon defeating Water-type Pals while fighting alongside Orserk.

2) Grizzbolt

This Electabuzz look-alike grins a wide smile that intimidates players more than welcoming them in the first boss fight (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Electric

Electric Location: Can be found on the island east of Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach

Can be found on the island east of Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach Work Suitability: Can be used for Handiwork (Level 2), Lumbering (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), Generating Electricity (Level 3)

Can be used for Handiwork (Level 2), Lumbering (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), Generating Electricity (Level 3) Weakness: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Yellow Tank

Players first encounter this entity in the boss fight of Zoe and Grizzbolt. This boss fight can be found in the Tower of the Rayne Syndicate. Grizzbolt looks like a large teddy bear with narrow black ears and sharp claws. It also always sports a wide smile on its face. This Electric-type Pal has an affinity for electricity, which can be noticed through the big black thunderbolt mark on its body.

Grizzbolt holsters some strong attacks in its inventory, including Shockwave, Lightning Bolt, and Lightning Claw. Its Partner Skill lets players rapidly fire a minigun while they are mounted.

3) Univolt

Univolt is an elegant beauty with a knack for shocking surprises (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Electric

Electric Location: Can be found in large open areas around Deep Bamboo Thicket

Can be found in large open areas around Deep Bamboo Thicket Work Suitability: Can be used for Lumbering (Level 1), Generating Electricity (Level 2)

Can be used for Lumbering (Level 1), Generating Electricity (Level 2) Weakness: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Swift Deity

This elegant horse-like Pal is known to be considered an emissary of the Thunder God and was, therefore, never hunted. It sports a series of lightning bolts on its mane and a group of larger ones on its tail. Having a Teal/Persian green shade, this beautiful-looking Electric-type Pal will make a great addition to any player's roster.

Univolt features a gallery of strong attacks, making it a formidable foe and dependable ally. Some of its attacks are Electric Ball, Tri-Lightning, and Lightning Bolt. Its Partner Skill allows players to apply Electric-type damage when mounted.

4) Rayhound

Rayhound is an adorable Pal who is also the fastest for riding on land (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Electric

Electric Location: Can be found near the Tower of PIDF

Can be found near the Tower of PIDF Work Suitability: Can be used for Generating Electricity (Level 2)

Can be used for Generating Electricity (Level 2) Weakness: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Jumping Force

This wolf/dog-like entity can often come across as a cute puppy, but do not be fooled, as Rayhound can shock players with its daunting attacks and ever-so-shocking presence on the field. This Electric-type Pal has a black quadruped body, electric bolts on each of its feet, and a tail that can remind players of Raichu from Pokemon.

Rayhound is a great asset to any player as it is the fastest Pal on land. It sports strong attacks in its arsenal, like Spark Blast, Stone Blast, and Electric Ball. Its Partner Skill lets players do a double jump when mounted on Rayhound.

5) Beakon

Having only a few similarities to Zapdos, this electrifying Pal is the fastest flying mount (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Electric

Electric Location: Can be found on the northern shores of Deep Sandy Dunes

Can be found on the northern shores of Deep Sandy Dunes Work Suitability: Can be used for Transporting (Level 3), Generating Electricity (Level 2) and Gathering (Level 1)

Can be used for Transporting (Level 3), Generating Electricity (Level 2) and Gathering (Level 1) Weakness: Ground

Ground Partner Skill: Thunderous

Beakon is a bird-like Pal that can be distinguished because of its bright yellow color. It has large wings with black, brown, and white accents on the feathers. It is a daunting opponent with sharp talons and light green eyes. This Electric-type Pal is known to imitate lighting strikes while preying because it descends on its target in a quick motion and uses its sharp beak to attack.

Beakon proves to be a great addition to a player's collection as it is the fastest-flying Pal. It is also a menacing opponent and a loyal ally who hides some powerful attacks up its sleeve. Some of these attacks are Lightning Bolt, Sand Tornado, and Tri-Lightning. Its Partner Skill allows players to do Electric-type damage when players are mounted on it.