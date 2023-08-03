How to repair damaged gear in Diablo 4

Even the best gear in Diablo 4 can wear over time. An in-game feature called durability allows for this degradation, and it is one of the much-disliked features in Diablo 4. The Sanctuary is not a very forgiving place, so expect to battle hordes of enemies one after the other. These intense battles and boss fights can take a toll on your gear, no matter how powerful and rare it is.

Of course, there is a mechanic that enables players to repair their damaged weapons and gears. In this guide, we will explore the essential steps to repair damaged gear in Diablo 4, ensuring that players remain equipped and ready to face the dangers that await.

Diablo 4 Guide: How to repair damaged gGear

Locate a Blacksmith to repair your gear (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The world of Diablo 4 is cruel, and players must be prepared for the wear and tear that their gear will inevitably endure. As they battle hordes of demons and powerful bosses, the durability of armor and weapons will gradually decrease. Moreover, dying in the game will further degrade the gear, making it essential to understand the process of repairing damaged items.

You can repair your gear in a variety of ways (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once players have located a Blacksmith, repairing damaged gear is a straightforward process. They have several options when it comes to fixing their items:

Inventory: Click on the hammer icon and then click on the equipment you want to repair.

Equipped: Repair all currently equipped gear at once. The total cost of the repairs will be displayed.

All Items: This option allows players to repair all equipped gear and items in their inventory simultaneously. Again, the total cost of the repairs will be shown.

It's important to note that repairing gear at the Blacksmith comes at a cost, which will vary based on the item's rarity and the amount of durability that needs restoration.

All Blacksmith locations in Diablo 4

Blacksmiths are scattered across the map (Image via mapgenie.io)

The first step to repairing damaged gear in Diablo 4 is to locate a Blacksmith. These skilled craftsmen are scattered throughout the regions of Sanctuary, and they hold the knowledge and expertise to restore the gear to its former glory. Here are the Blacksmith locations categorized according to their respective regions:

Scosglen:

Kaelo - Northshore

Enidre - Wailing Hills

Ceitis - Emerald Chase

Calloch - Strand

Iagan - The Shrouded Moors

Fractured Peaks

Zivek - Desolate Highlands

Alina - Desolate Highlands

Grethe - Seat of the Heavens

Obrusz - Sarkova Pass

Virsek - Dobrev Taiga

Laslo - Nostrava

Anniva - Gale Valley

Andon - Malnok

Dry Steppes

Khoji - Kotama Grasslands

Selenga - Kotama Grasslands

Yavuz - The Onyx Watchtower

Karla - Fields of Hatred

Sangye - Untamed Scarps

Samat - Qara Yisu

Kehjistan

Benamin - Ragged Coastline

Cansu - Southern Expanse

Ihab - Scouring Sands

Falama - Fields of Hatred

Hawezar

Mirko - Dismal Foothills

Rusala the Malcontent - Writhing Mire

Kalere - Umir Plateau

Tagab - Vyeresz

Dimir - Forsaken Coast

To access the Blacksmith's services, players should find the Blacksmith shops in the towns or villages of these regions. Look for the anvil icon on the map, which marks the location of these essential NPCs.