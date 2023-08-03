How to repair damaged gear in Diablo 4

Even the best gear in Diablo 4 can wear over time. An in-game feature called durability allows for this degradation, and it is one of the much-disliked features in Diablo 4. The Sanctuary is not a very forgiving place, so expect to battle hordes of enemies one after the other. These intense battles and boss fights can take a toll on your gear, no matter how powerful and rare it is.
Of course, there is a mechanic that enables players to repair their damaged weapons and gears. In this guide, we will explore the essential steps to repair damaged gear in Diablo 4, ensuring that players remain equipped and ready to face the dangers that await.
Diablo 4 Guide: How to repair damaged Gear
The world of Diablo 4 is cruel, and players must be prepared for the wear and tear that their gear will inevitably endure. As they battle hordes of demons and powerful bosses, the durability of armor and weapons will gradually decrease. Moreover, dying in the game will further degrade the gear, making it essential to understand the process of repairing damaged items.
Once players have located a Blacksmith, repairing damaged gear is a straightforward process. They have several options when it comes to fixing their items:
Inventory: Click on the hammer icon and then click on the equipment you want to repair.
- Equipped: Repair all currently equipped gear at once. The total cost of the repairs will be displayed.
- All Items: This option allows players to repair all equipped gear and items in their inventory simultaneously. Again, the total cost of the repairs will be shown.
It's important to note that repairing gear at the Blacksmith comes at a cost, which will vary based on the item's rarity and the amount of durability that needs restoration.
All Blacksmith locations in Diablo 4
The first step to repairing damaged gear in Diablo 4 is to locate a Blacksmith. These skilled craftsmen are scattered throughout the regions of Sanctuary, and they hold the knowledge and expertise to restore the gear to its former glory. Here are the Blacksmith locations categorized according to their respective regions:
Scosglen:
Kaelo - Northshore
- Enidre - Wailing Hills
- Ceitis - Emerald Chase
- Calloch - Strand
- Iagan - The Shrouded Moors
Fractured Peaks
Zivek - Desolate Highlands
- Alina - Desolate Highlands
- Grethe - Seat of the Heavens
- Obrusz - Sarkova Pass
- Virsek - Dobrev Taiga
- Laslo - Nostrava
- Anniva - Gale Valley
- Andon - Malnok
Dry Steppes
Khoji - Kotama Grasslands
- Selenga - Kotama Grasslands
- Yavuz - The Onyx Watchtower
- Karla - Fields of Hatred
- Sangye - Untamed Scarps
- Samat - Qara Yisu
Kehjistan
Benamin - Ragged Coastline
- Cansu - Southern Expanse
- Ihab - Scouring Sands
- Falama - Fields of Hatred
Hawezar
Mirko - Dismal Foothills
- Rusala the Malcontent - Writhing Mire
- Kalere - Umir Plateau
- Tagab - Vyeresz
- Dimir - Forsaken Coast
To access the Blacksmith's services, players should find the Blacksmith shops in the towns or villages of these regions. Look for the anvil icon on the map, which marks the location of these essential NPCs.