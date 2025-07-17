How to roll back Ark Survival Evolved to pre-Aquatica version on Steam

ARK Survival Evolved’s Aquatica update, as it turns out, was pretty terrible, and players want to rollback to a pre-Aquatica state. It’s fascinating to see a game launch with an Overwhelmingly Negative on Steam, but this DLC certainly seemed to manage it. Several days after the launch it still sits at Overwhelmingly Negative, but thankfully, Studio Wildcard have provided a way to go back to the pre-Aquatica version of the game, and it’s not too hard to do.
There’s no telling how long it will take for the Aquatica DLC to be fixed, so for now, it’s advisable to roll back to a previous version of ARK Survival Evolved, a pre-Aquatica version. Here’s how you can do that on Steam right now.
How to easily roll back ARK Survival Evolved to the pre-Aquatica state on Steam
Thankfully, the steps to roll back ARK Survival Evolved to a pre-Aquatica state is remarkably simple. Studio Wildcard set up a Beta for people to use, which will roll the game back, if you just follow the steps below:
Steps to rollback to pre-Aquatica
- Right click ARK: Survival Evolved on Steam
- Select Properties
- Select the Betas tab
- Select Beta Participation dropdown
- Select preaquatica - ASE: Pre-Aquatica
This may require you to reinstall the game, so be aware of that as well. In general, for games like this, it may be advisable to have a backup of the installed files made, before major DLC drops and updates like this. That could potentially help deal with issues like Aquatica messing everything up the way it did. Players who have those backups, after rolling back, likely will have an easier time getting set up again.
In the event you have issues with either missing DLC, or issues installing the game, you might want to verify the game’s files. This is also done in the ARK Survival Evolved properties, but instead of rolling back to pre-Aquatica in the Betas tab, go to Installed Files tab. Then, click Verify Integrity of game files.
Hopefully, you have a save, or a backup, from before the Aquatica update. That would ensure that there is no lost content, or weird issues that come from having a save file that has come into contact with the disastrous Aquatica update.
