All creatures confirmed for ARK Aquatica so far

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of ARK: Survival Evolved, Snail Games USA is launching ARK Aquatica on July 15, 2025. The DLC features an underwater environment, allowing players to explore five unique biomes, each containing various sub-biomes. With a new map, there are also several new creatures to tame; these include multiple underwater tames to match the theme.
The official description mentions that there will be 21 new creatures, out of which six have been revealed through the dossier. Let’s find out more about them.
ARK Aquatica reveals new creatures
The list for new creatures is long, but Snail Games has only revealed six of them for the ARK Aquatica DLC. While we are yet to see them in action, the official dossier has revealed some information on these upcoming creatures.
Here are all the creatures confirmed so far:
Mudpuppy (Necturus maculosus)
The name Mudpuppy gives away the idea behind this creature. It looks like a massive salamander, but acts like a dog once tamed, who will rest on the player’s shoulder and follow them around on land and underwater.
Tridacna (Tridacna tenanmalus)
Tridacna are immobile creatures that seem to be the only source of pearls. Being unable to move, it is easy to kill one for resources if players keep their distance. Alternatively, they can also be tamed, and while the process can be complex, they provide a steady source of pearls.
Also Read: ARK Survival Ascended Lost Colony: What we know so far
Tiktaalik (Tiktaalik Roseae)
Tiktaalik is an amphibian that resembles a crocodile. It is a passive creature that runs away and hides when approached, but it doesn’t hide out of fear. Instead, it wants people to play hide and seek with it.
Onchopristis (Onchopristis serratmatus)
Onchopristis is a fierce fighter, but won’t attack anyone unprovoked. It looks inspired by the Sawshark, featuring a massive saw on its face. Taming the creature will allow players to command it to clear the path blocked by seaweeds and other underwater obstructions.
Mantis Shrimp (Odontodactylus concussus)
Mantis Shrimp are territorial creatures that will attack any player venturing close, but once tamed, they can also be a loyal companion. They can sedate other animals, making them easier to tame, especially for aggressive ones that need to be unconscious.
Monodon (Monodon magicosceros)
The Monodon features a long horn with magical abilities, and is inspired by a real-world creature called the Narwhal. Once tamed, it will be one of the most useful creatures around as it can light up dark areas underwater, while also providing healing and defense.
The 15 remaining creatures will be added to the list once they are revealed. Apart from them, the ARK Aquatica DLC also features new items like a trident, which looks appropriate to the Atlantic-themed expansion.
