How to scuttle ship in Sea of Thieves

There are some moments when you will need to scuttle ship in Sea of Thieves. Rare's hugely popular pirate title offers a lot of fun elements for you to partake in, including some situations where you have to make the harder choice. Scuttling is not a happy option for most players, but certain scenarios require you to make this difficult choice so that you can live to sail another day.

In this article, we will walk you through the process of scuttling your ship, and also explore a few cases where a sensible choice would be to scuttle ship in Sea of Thieves.

Steps to scuttle ship in Sea of Thieves

If you want to scuttle ship in Sea of Thieves, you need to convince your crew first. Scuttling is not a one-person decision, and all crewmembers must reach a consensus to scuttle the ship.

The votes required to scuttle ship are:

Solo player - Single vote

- Single vote Two-player crew - Both players must vote to scuttle ship

- Both players must vote to scuttle ship Three-player crew - At least two players must vote to scuttle ship

- At least two players must vote to scuttle ship Four-player crew - At least three players must vote to scuttle ship

Here are the steps to scuttle ship in Sea of Thieves:

Step 1: Be on or near your ship

Open the Game Options menu

You need to be on your ship, or very close to your ship to be able to scuttle it. Once you are near your ship, open the Game Options menu by pressing Esc on your PC and the Back button on your console.

Step 2: Open My Crew

Select the Scuttle Ship option

From the menu that opens, select the My Crew option. Look to the bottom left of your screen to find a Scuttle Ship option. Select this option.

Step 3: Scuttle Ship

Select the Scuttle Ship option

Here, you will need to vote along with your crew to scuttle Ship in Sea of Thieves. Scuttling ship has two options:

Scuttle to a New Sea : This will scuttle your ship and spawn the ship on a new server

: This will scuttle your ship and spawn the ship on a new server Scuttle Ship: This will scuttle your ship and spawn the ship in the same server, in a nearby island or outpost with no player activity

As mentioned before, scuttling your ship will need a majority of votes, and will be shown by a message just below the scuttle options.

What is scuttling in Sea of Thieves?

Scuttling creates countless holes and fills the ship up with water

In Sea of Thieves, scuttling is your way of deliberately sinking your ship. Scuttling is a tactic used to cut your losses or avoid a drawn-out fight. When you scuttle your ship, countless holes will be created in the lower decks, and the ship will immediately fill up with water, causing it to sink.

If you scuttle your ship in Sea of Thieves, all loot on your ship drops at the location where your ship is sinking. You will also lose any emissary status you had.

When to scuttle in Sea of Thieves?

Scuttling ship in Sea of Thieves

There are two main situations when you should scuttle ship in Sea of Thieves:

1) When you are low on resources

If your ship has too many holes, and you're running low on resources with no hope of recovering, scuttling allows you to respawn at a safer location and restock.

2) Escaping pursuers

The other situation when you can scuttle is if another crew is relentlessly hunting you down and you see no chance of escape. Such crews can be annoying and can prevent you from minding your own business in Sea of Thieves. Scuttling to a new server in such a scenario is an option to consider.