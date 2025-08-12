Chromium Ingots in OSRS are metal bars that are dropped by the Leviathan, the Whisperer, Vardorvis, and Duke Sucellus. Goes without saying that defeating these bosses is worth the effort and time invested. However, you don't have to fight them to get Chromium Ingots in OSRS; you could just smith them.
This will take some Coins and resources, but if you need Chromium Ingots in OSRS, smithing them is an easier option in many ways. That said, here's how to go about the process.
Note: This item is only for Members' Worlds.
Step-by-step guide on how to smith Chromium Ingots in OSRS
Smithing Chromium Ingots in OSRS is not as straightforward as getting out a Pickaxe and breaking rock. Given the nature of this job, a few steps will be involved, and before any of that, you will need level 85 in Smithing. That said, here are the steps:
- Touch the Remnant found in the Shadow Realm, located at the northern furnace of the Science District in Lassar Undercity (you can enter the Shadow Realm by stepping inside the puddle found in front of the building).
- Note: You will need to have the Blackstone Fragment in your inventory to use the puddle.
- After you touch the Remnant, a dialogue will open up, and upon completion, you can teleport back to the Grand Exchange.
- Next, use the Trapdoor next to the GE and make your way to the Foreman at the Blast Furnace, and select the second available dialogue option.
- To create a Chromium Ingot, you will need Rune Ore (x40), Adamant Ore (x40), and 170,000 Coins.
As mentioned, the process to create Chromium Ingots in OSRS will be time-consuming and costly (over half a million Coins, if you buy the ore that's needed), but it's still easier than fighting bosses. You could also chance upon this rare ingot while fishing in Stranglewood, but that all depends on your luck.
What are Chromium Ingots used to create?
This rare ingot is used to create the four most powerful rings in OSRS: Bellator Ring, Magus Ring, Ultor Ring, and Venator Ring. They provide bonuses to Slash, Magic, Strength, and Ranged, respectively.
These are end-game items and will likely not concern newer players all that much. They are also Members-only items, which means you will not be able to use them without a membership.
