How to tame Maeguana in ARK Survival Ascended

Maeguana is a massive lizard-type creature introduced in Ark Survival Ascended’s Astraeos DLC. They are one of the few creatures in the game who travel on land, water, and air at high speeds, taking you from one corner to the other in seconds. Apart from carrying you around, they can carry four babies and feed them using the food you put inside the inventory.

This guide shows you how to locate and tame a Maeguana in Ark Survival Ascended Astraeo.

Maeguana locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Maeguana locations (Image via Studio Wildcard)

If you’re looking to tame a Maeguana, you won’t have to look far. They are an exclusive, but common spawn throughout Astraeos and may be the first creatures you encounter upon landing in Astraeos. You can find them on Phokintos, Korinthos, and Lemnokis.

Here are some location suggestions:

Phokintos: latitude ~15, longitude ~28.5 || latitude ~28, longitude ~42.5 || latitude ~25, longitude ~37.5

latitude ~15, longitude ~28.5 || latitude ~28, longitude ~42.5 || latitude ~25, longitude ~37.5 Korinthos: latitude ~35, longitude ~6 || latitude ~28.5, longitude ~7 || latitude ~44, longitude ~20.5

latitude ~35, longitude ~6 || latitude ~28.5, longitude ~7 || latitude ~44, longitude ~20.5 Lemnokis: latitude ~23.7, longitude ~74.2 || latitude ~28.2, longitude ~83 || latitude ~15.3, longitude ~92.6

You may spot one even before reaching the suggested coordinates. Since they won’t run away by simply approaching them, you’ll have plenty of time to decide how to knock it out.

How to tame a Maeguana in ARK Survival Ascended

Maeguana taming requirements (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Despite having a menacing look, the Maeguana isn’t hostile towards you when approached. However, if you attack them, they will try to flee. At this point, knock them out like other creatures if you plan on taming one.

After getting hit with the first tranquilizer, these creatures will try to run. It won’t take much to knock one out, but hitting them can be hard while they are fleeing. Once they are down, use Kibble to tame the creature. You can also use meat, but the Kibble works the fastest.

Maeguana abilities and uses in Ark Survival Ascended

Maeguana taking care of babies (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Be it transport, fighting, or even taking care of a baby dinosaur, the Maeguana can do it all. That’s why they are one of the most popular creatures you can tame. Here’s everything they can help you with in the game.

Basic Attack: Despite the build, Maeguana isn’t made for fighting. But you can perform a basic bite attack.

Despite the build, Maeguana isn’t made for fighting. But you can perform a basic bite attack. Water running: The Maeguana can run at high speed on water bodies, making your journey way faster than other means.

The Maeguana can run at high speed on water bodies, making your journey way faster than other means. Flight/Glide: To go even faster, use the glide feature to pick up speed after a jump. The jump can also be performed while on water.

To go even faster, use the glide feature to pick up speed after a jump. The jump can also be performed while on water. Nursing: Tired of taking care of babies, just put food in the Maeguana’s inventory and turn on the nursing mode. Any baby nearby will be fed automatically.

Tired of taking care of babies, just put food in the Maeguana’s inventory and turn on the nursing mode. Any baby nearby will be fed automatically. Resource collection: While not as fast as some other creatures, Maeguana can also help you collect food and fiber.

While the Maeguana may not be the best fighter, the rest of its abilities add a lot of quality of life. That’s why we recommend getting one as soon as possible if you’re starting your journey through Astraeos.

