How to complete the Altar of Ruin Stronghold in Diablo 4

As one of the best action RPGs in recent times, Diablo 4 is home to some of the best challenges and combat mechanics in the genre. With strongholds being one of the toughest challenges players encounter during their playthrough, they are an effective source of rewards and XP. However, clearing them will not be easy if you are unprepared. The Alter of Ruin is one such stronghold.

Hence, this article will guide you in clearing this stronghold effectively and tackling its various challenges in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Altar of Ruin Stronghold Location

The Altar of Ruin Stronghold is in a very straightforward location as you can visit it in the Kehjistan area. During the fourth act, you will have to visit this region eventually. It is located at the east of the Amber Sands sub-region. Like every other stronghold in the game, the Altar of Ruin also has a recommended level for you in Diablo 4.

The game recommends a minimum Character XP Level of 48. Although the mobs and enemies in this stronghold are all set at Level 45 initially, they will all have XP two levels higher than you when you go beyond it.

If you are traversing this area at Level 45, the enemies inside will already be at Level 47.

Diablo 4 Dark Cardinal Maldul boss fight guide

When you first come to the location, the main gates are closed off and barred. However, you can find a small opening to the sides that will enable you to crawl inside the main chamber. Once you are in, you will find a bunch of cultists worshipping the demon god, Baal. Finish off all the cultists to get three Ritual Chamber Keystones. Once you have them, you will finally be able to open up the doors.

Once you traverse your way through the doorway, you will finally meet the boss of the Altar of Ruin Stronghold, Dark Cardinal Maldul. Before even trying to damage him, you will have to defeat two waves of additional enemies. Once you defeat The Annihilator Shaman and the three The Unholy, alongside the Fallens, the fight will truly begin as the Dark Cardinal Maldul's shield will break. This might prove to be a pretty tedious fight as he continuously summons hordes of Fallen during the fight. Hence if you are soloing and have a melee build, you are in for a tough time.

However, you can minimize this hassle if you are a Necromancer, as you can raise the Army of the Dead for your aid, as they will handle the fallen minions while you handle the boss. Make sure to dodge his attacks and deal damage periodically, or try to harm him from range.

The Sorcerer with the Hydra and Inferno is another viable option for this fight, as you can use Teleport for your defense and advantage. Keep an eye out for Dark Cardinal Maldul's magic circles, which might, in turn, damage and immobilize you, leaving you vulnerable to his and his minions' attacks.

Diablo 4 Altar of Ruin Stronghold rewards

Once you defeat the boss, interact and light the Wanderer Shrine to conquer the stronghold for humanity. You will gain +120 Kehjistan renown and unlock the Altar of Ruin waypoint. Moreover, you will also unlock the Sepulcher of the Forsworn dungeon as a side dungeon for rewards, loot, and XP in Diablo 4.

